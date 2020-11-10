Official Press Release For Upcoming AEW Games

All Elite Wrestling issued the following:

All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES

— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games —

November 10, 2020 – After revolutionizing the wrestling industry, AEW today shared its plans to reimagine the gaming world with the launch of AEW GAMES. The new venture will initially deliver three new gaming options to fans including two mobile games and the highly anticipated console game being developed with the renowned video game developer YUKE’S.

The birth of AEW GAMES was ushered in with a star-studded keynote special event hosted on YouTube, featuring Kenny Omega, who has been at the forefront of AEW’s console game, along with Cody Rhodes, Dr. Britt Baker and Ref Aubrey Edwards. The event also featured the introduction of wrestling gaming mastermind and the newest AEW GAMES team member, Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita, best known for his work on the critically-acclaimed No Mercy for fifth-generation consoles.

“Every once in a while, a revolutionary company comes along and changes everything. AEW is doing that today,” said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW. “When I first signed with AEW, I asked Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling games ever. With masterminds like Geta and the incredible team at YUKE’S, we are well on the path to deliver a fresh, vastly superior gaming experience that our fans deserve.”

Two mobile games will be available even sooner for fans. AEW Casino: Double or Nothing is anticipated to launch this winter, and AEW Elite GM is anticipated to launch later in 2021. Developed by KamaGames, one of the fastest growing independent operators in the world, Double or Nothing will feature AEW-branded versions of slots, blackjack, poker and roulette, along with AEW music, sounds, videos, wrestler virtual avatars, gift packs and more.

Developed by Crystallized Games, AEW Elite GM is the evolution of the GM simulator genre, taking the strategic elements of simulation and fantasy games to create a competitive and engaging space for the wrestling community to take part in, incorporating the expanding AEW brand and serving as a celebration of wrestling as a whole. Fans take on the role of GM, designing a roster of wrestlers, setting up matches, and running the show to generate revenue, new fans and effects on wrestlers’ stamina and morale.

“It’s amazing to think that less than two years ago, we sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling industry with the launch of AEW, and now we are rolling out our new revolutionary games,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “We make a point to listen to our fans, and we know that a rejuvenated and immersive gaming experience is critical to the overall wrestling experience. It’s going to be cool to see our fans enjoying a next-gen console wrestling game that actually implements their feedback. This is just the beginning of a new era of gaming for wrestling fans around the world.”

“It is a tremendous honor to be a part of writing the first page in a new history of wrestling games,” said Hiromi Furuta, SVP at YUKE’S.

Kenny Omega and the AEW GAMES team will provide updates to fans as well as ongoing development content on the following: YouTube.com/AEWGames, twitter.com/AEWGames, Instagram.com/playAEWGames, Facebook.com/playAEWGames and AEWGames.com. Starting today, fans can also purchase new AEW GAMES merchandise on www.SHOPAEW.com.

About AEW

Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its weekly show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The show, “AEW DYNAMITE,” is Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW DARK,” a weekly prowrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series co-produced with WarnerMedia. For more info, check out

@AEW (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

About YUKE’S

After developing the world’s first 3D wrestling video game engine for the PlayStation, YUKE’S has continued to lead the world in fighting game technology. YUKES’ main expertise lies in having the foresight and planning ability to methodically research the subject matter of an upcoming title to be

able to transform the product into the optimal consumer gaming experience, and having the technology at hand required to do so. Furthermore, YUKE’S has also shown strength in overseas markets by being backed with the long-standing relationships it has developed with international partners. They plan to continue to cultivate and expand the “YUKE’S Brand” by putting user-needs first and developing games and business strategies that meet the demands of the ever-changing market.