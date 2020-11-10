AEW Announces Console, Mobile and Casino Game - Full Details

During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details that came out of that announcement.

AEW Consol Game

AEW revealed they have a console game for current and future generation platforms in development with Yuke's developers. A short game trailer was revealed featuring Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega wrestling inside the AEW Arena (See below).

Yuke's worked with WWE for many years and is best known for making the SmackDown vs Raw games along with THQ. Yukes also helped 2K develop WWE games until 2K19.

In addition, Hideyuki Iwashita, aka GETA, WWE No Mercy video game Director and Developer has signed to work with AEW on their upcoming console game.

AEW Elite General Manager - Mobile Game

Developed by Crystallized Games, AEW Elite GM is the evolution of the GM simulator genre, taking the strategic elements of simulation and fantasy games to create a competitive and engaging space for the wrestling community to take part in. By incorporating the expanding AEW brand, AEW Elite GM serves as a celebration of wrestling as a whole. Fans take on the role of General Manager, who is responsible for managing a roster of AEW wrestlers, booking matches, and running the show in order to generate revenue, new fans and effects on wrestlers’ stamina and morale.

Coming soon to all Android and iOS devices.

AEW Casion: Double Or Nothing - Mobile Game

Developed by KamaGames, winner of the ‘Best Social Gaming Operator at the EGR North America Awards 2020’, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing features AEW-branded versions of slots, blackjack, poker and roulette, along with AEW music, sounds, videos, wrestler virtual avatars, gift packs and more.



GAME FEATURES



TOURNAMENTS – Master your poker skills! Participate in WEEKLY Sit’n’Go and Shootout tournaments, where you can WIN unique AEW trophies or millions of chips and top our Leaderboard!



PLAY AGAINST THE CASINO – Try your luck at unique poker modes. Challenge the dealer in Split bet poker and Set poker!



MULTI-TABLE TOURNAMENTS (MTT) – The most popular offline tournaments are now available online! Play at several tables with lots of worthy competitors and reach the final table!



WIN BIG – Players can win REAL AEW merchandise and prizes in special tournaments and sweepstakes!

You can sign up for a newsletter at AEWGames.com for future updates.