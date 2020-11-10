Tomorrow on Dynamite, It's Matt Sydal ( @findevan ) vs. 'The Machine' Brian Cage ( @MrGMSI_BCage ) in singles competition! Watch #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/qb9hrIA4Xt

- The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)

» More News From This Feed

Official Press Release For Upcoming AEW Games

All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games &m[...] Nov 10 - All Elite Wrestling issued the following: All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES— AEW’s Initial Gaming Offerings Feature Highly Anticipated Console Game and Two Mobile Games &m[...]

AEW Announces Console, Mobile and Casino Game - Full Details

During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details that came out of that announcement. AEW Consol Gam[...] Nov 10 - During a special live stream on YouTube, AEW Games revealed details for several upcoming games for console and mobile. Below are some of the details that came out of that announcement. AEW Consol Gam[...]

WATCH: AEW Games Announcement - Special Event (Live Stream)

AEW will be making a major announcement tonight regarding AEW Games. The stream was originally scheduled for 6 PM ET but has now been moved to 6:45 PM ET. You can watch the announcement on the stream[...] Nov 10 - AEW will be making a major announcement tonight regarding AEW Games. The stream was originally scheduled for 6 PM ET but has now been moved to 6:45 PM ET. You can watch the announcement on the stream[...]

New Match Added To This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow's Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card: - Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet - Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zer[...] Nov 10 - AEW has announced FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal for tomorrow's Dynamite on TNT. Below is the updated card: - Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet - Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zer[...]

Leaked Information Regarding Tonight's AEW Video Game Announcement

At 6 PM ET, AEW will be making an announcement tonight regarding the release of upcoming games. The AEWGames.com website was active for some time today before it was password protected. The time it w[...] Nov 10 - At 6 PM ET, AEW will be making an announcement tonight regarding the release of upcoming games. The AEWGames.com website was active for some time today before it was password protected. The time it w[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar Possibly Returning?

WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is reporting that sources have revealed that No Way Jose is on the company's ra[...] Nov 10 - WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts. Fightful Select is reporting that sources have revealed that No Way Jose is on the company's ra[...]

WWE Tribute to the Troops Returning To Television This Year?

WWE might be in the process of bringing back its annual Tribute to the Troops event back to television in December, according to PWInsider. The event has been produced every year since 2003, but in 2[...] Nov 10 - WWE might be in the process of bringing back its annual Tribute to the Troops event back to television in December, according to PWInsider. The event has been produced every year since 2003, but in 2[...]

What AEW Had Planned For Live Events Pre-COVID-19

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Covid-19 crisis. "When they (AEW) first started&h[...] Nov 10 - On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had planned for live events prior to the Covid-19 crisis. "When they (AEW) first started&h[...]

WWE Considering Moving ThunderDome To Tropicana Field Stadium?

WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported,[...] Nov 10 - WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported,[...]

Vince McMahon Has Decided To Turn A Heel Back To A Babyface

Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on the red brand. Strowman recently turned heel after h[...] Nov 10 - Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on the red brand. Strowman recently turned heel after h[...]

D-Von Dudley’s Sons Set To Make Their AEW Debuts Tonight

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons Terrence and Terell Hughes will make their AEW debuts tonight on Dark. D-Von took to Twitter and said: “Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your ti[...] Nov 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons Terrence and Terell Hughes will make their AEW debuts tonight on Dark. D-Von took to Twitter and said: “Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your ti[...]

Fans Are Taking Issue With Tom Phillips Over Mustafa Ali's Name

WWE commentator Tom Phillips responded to a fan on Twitter who criticized him for how he pronounces Mustafa Ali's name on WWE television. "Hi (person not named) I understand your issue regarding th[...] Nov 10 - WWE commentator Tom Phillips responded to a fan on Twitter who criticized him for how he pronounces Mustafa Ali's name on WWE television. "Hi (person not named) I understand your issue regarding th[...]

Braun Strowman Had An Idea To Increase Raw Ratings

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on USA Network. "The third hour of RAW sometimes f[...] Nov 10 - In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on USA Network. "The third hour of RAW sometimes f[...]

Vince Russo: "WWE Is Not Even A Priority For The USA Network"

Former WWE creative writter Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network. "I’m going to tell you something. I’m goin[...] Nov 10 - Former WWE creative writter Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network. "I’m going to tell you something. I’m goin[...]

WWE Raw Results: Lana vs. Shayna Baszler: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler easily dominated Lana before finishing her off with the[...] Nov 09 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler easily dominated Lana before finishing her off with the[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Became the Final Member of Team Raw for Survivor Series?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member of Team Raw at Survivor Series. Riddle pinn[...] Nov 09 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member of Team Raw at Survivor Series. Riddle pinn[...]

Alexa Bliss On Those Who Criticise WWE For Classing Superstars As Independent Contractors

In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything tha[...] Nov 09 - In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything tha[...]

FTR Reveal Triple H Attempted To Move Them To NXT Before They Left

During a recent interview with Talk Sport, FTR revealed Triple H attempted to move them to the NXT brand before they left for All Elite Wrestling. Here are the highlights: Dax Harwood on Triple H try[...] Nov 09 - During a recent interview with Talk Sport, FTR revealed Triple H attempted to move them to the NXT brand before they left for All Elite Wrestling. Here are the highlights: Dax Harwood on Triple H try[...]

Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s Episode of AEW Dark

AEW has announced nine matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Terrence and Terrell Dudley, the sons of D’Von Dudley will make their debut. [...] Nov 09 - AEW has announced nine matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Terrence and Terrell Dudley, the sons of D’Von Dudley will make their debut. [...]

Maryse Comments On Her WWE In-Ring Status

The Miz and Maryse recently appeared on this week’s Sam Roberts podcast to promote season 2 of “Miz & Mrs.” During the interview Maryse was asked if she wants to get back in the [...] Nov 09 - The Miz and Maryse recently appeared on this week’s Sam Roberts podcast to promote season 2 of “Miz & Mrs.” During the interview Maryse was asked if she wants to get back in the [...]

Update On When WWE Will Be Leaving The Amway Center In Florida

WWE will soon be moving from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The original contract between WWE and Amway Center was set to expire on Saturday, October 31 but a 4-week extensi[...] Nov 09 - WWE will soon be moving from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The original contract between WWE and Amway Center was set to expire on Saturday, October 31 but a 4-week extensi[...]

Blast From The Past Appearing For The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

The Undertaker is set for his Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020 which will be a celebration of 30 years in the company. A number of Taker's friends will be appearing at the big event, and one nam[...] Nov 09 - The Undertaker is set for his Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020 which will be a celebration of 30 years in the company. A number of Taker's friends will be appearing at the big event, and one nam[...]

SPOILER For Tonight's WWE Raw

Ahead of tonight's WWE Raw, a big spoiler has been revealed. Matt Riddle, now known as simply Riddle, is reportedly set to be on the Men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful[...] Nov 09 - Ahead of tonight's WWE Raw, a big spoiler has been revealed. Matt Riddle, now known as simply Riddle, is reportedly set to be on the Men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful[...]

WWE Releases Tony Chimel And Other Longtime Employees

Former longtime WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel and a number of other employees have been released from the company this past Friday, according to PWInsider. The cuts are part of WWE's drive to cut bu[...] Nov 09 - Former longtime WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel and a number of other employees have been released from the company this past Friday, according to PWInsider. The cuts are part of WWE's drive to cut bu[...]