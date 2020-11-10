Recently Released WWE Superstar Possibly Returning?
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 10, 2020
WWE is reportedly considering the return of a Superstar they released back in April due to budget cuts.
Fightful Select is reporting that sources have revealed that No Way Jose is on the company's radar again, although they could not confirm if he has been re-signed yet.
Following his release, he has been working under the new ring name of Levy Valenz on the independent scene.
Source: Fightful
