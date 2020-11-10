Braun Strowman Had An Idea To Increase Raw Ratings

That’s a huge factor why I went to RAW, which is where I first made a name for myself."

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated , WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on USA Network.

WWE Considering Moving ThunderDome To Tropicana Field Stadium?

WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported,[...] Nov 10 - WWE officials are exploring the possibility of moving the WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported,[...]

Vince McMahon Has Decided To Turn A Heel Back To A Babyface

Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on the red brand. Strowman recently turned heel after h[...] Nov 10 - Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to turn another heel face. A report from PWInsider notes that Braun Strowman is no longer a heel on the red brand. Strowman recently turned heel after h[...]

D-Von Dudley’s Sons Set To Make Their AEW Debuts Tonight

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons Terrence and Terell Hughes will make their AEW debuts tonight on Dark. D-Von took to Twitter and said: “Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your ti[...] Nov 10 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons Terrence and Terell Hughes will make their AEW debuts tonight on Dark. D-Von took to Twitter and said: “Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your ti[...]

Fans Are Taking Issue With Tom Phillips Over Mustafa Ali's Name

WWE commentator Tom Phillips responded to a fan on Twitter who criticized him for how he pronounces Mustafa Ali's name on WWE television. "Hi (person not named) I understand your issue regarding th[...] Nov 10 - WWE commentator Tom Phillips responded to a fan on Twitter who criticized him for how he pronounces Mustafa Ali's name on WWE television. "Hi (person not named) I understand your issue regarding th[...]

Braun Strowman Had An Idea To Increase Raw Ratings

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on USA Network. "The third hour of RAW sometimes f[...] Nov 10 - In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman talked about wanting to increase the ratings for the third hour of Raw on USA Network. "The third hour of RAW sometimes f[...]

Vince Russo: "WWE Is Not Even A Priority For The USA Network"

Former WWE creative writter Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network. "I’m going to tell you something. I’m goin[...] Nov 10 - Former WWE creative writter Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network. "I’m going to tell you something. I’m goin[...]

WWE Raw Results: Lana vs. Shayna Baszler: Did Lana Go Through a Table Again?

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler easily dominated Lana before finishing her off with the[...] Nov 09 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. Baszler easily dominated Lana before finishing her off with the[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Became the Final Member of Team Raw for Survivor Series?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member of Team Raw at Survivor Series. Riddle pinn[...] Nov 09 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member of Team Raw at Survivor Series. Riddle pinn[...]

Alexa Bliss On Those Who Criticise WWE For Classing Superstars As Independent Contractors

In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything tha[...] Nov 09 - In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything tha[...]

FTR Reveal Triple H Attempted To Move Them To NXT Before They Left

During a recent interview with Talk Sport, FTR revealed Triple H attempted to move them to the NXT brand before they left for All Elite Wrestling. Here are the highlights: Dax Harwood on Triple H try[...] Nov 09 - During a recent interview with Talk Sport, FTR revealed Triple H attempted to move them to the NXT brand before they left for All Elite Wrestling. Here are the highlights: Dax Harwood on Triple H try[...]

Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s Episode of AEW Dark

AEW has announced nine matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Terrence and Terrell Dudley, the sons of D’Von Dudley will make their debut. [...] Nov 09 - AEW has announced nine matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Terrence and Terrell Dudley, the sons of D’Von Dudley will make their debut. [...]

Maryse Comments On Her WWE In-Ring Status

The Miz and Maryse recently appeared on this week’s Sam Roberts podcast to promote season 2 of “Miz & Mrs.” During the interview Maryse was asked if she wants to get back in the [...] Nov 09 - The Miz and Maryse recently appeared on this week’s Sam Roberts podcast to promote season 2 of “Miz & Mrs.” During the interview Maryse was asked if she wants to get back in the [...]

Update On When WWE Will Be Leaving The Amway Center In Florida

WWE will soon be moving from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The original contract between WWE and Amway Center was set to expire on Saturday, October 31 but a 4-week extensi[...] Nov 09 - WWE will soon be moving from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The original contract between WWE and Amway Center was set to expire on Saturday, October 31 but a 4-week extensi[...]

Blast From The Past Appearing For The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

The Undertaker is set for his Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020 which will be a celebration of 30 years in the company. A number of Taker's friends will be appearing at the big event, and one nam[...] Nov 09 - The Undertaker is set for his Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020 which will be a celebration of 30 years in the company. A number of Taker's friends will be appearing at the big event, and one nam[...]

SPOILER For Tonight's WWE Raw

Ahead of tonight's WWE Raw, a big spoiler has been revealed. Matt Riddle, now known as simply Riddle, is reportedly set to be on the Men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful[...] Nov 09 - Ahead of tonight's WWE Raw, a big spoiler has been revealed. Matt Riddle, now known as simply Riddle, is reportedly set to be on the Men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful[...]

WWE Releases Tony Chimel And Other Longtime Employees

Former longtime WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel and a number of other employees have been released from the company this past Friday, according to PWInsider. The cuts are part of WWE's drive to cut bu[...] Nov 09 - Former longtime WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel and a number of other employees have been released from the company this past Friday, according to PWInsider. The cuts are part of WWE's drive to cut bu[...]

Stalker Arrested At Home of WWE Star Paige And Her Boyfriend

A stalker has been arrested by police at the home of WWE Superstar Paige and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke. Radke posted photos of what went down with police and Paige followed up on Instagram: "A whole[...] Nov 08 - A stalker has been arrested by police at the home of WWE Superstar Paige and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke. Radke posted photos of what went down with police and Paige followed up on Instagram: "A whole[...]

WIN The Undertaker's Limited Edition Legacy Title Belt!

Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...] Nov 08 - Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...]

New AEW Event To Take Place In January 2021

Tony Khan revealed in the media scrum after Sunday's AEW Full Gear that a new show called, Beach Break will take place for the company in January. “There’s going to be Beach Break in Ja[...] Nov 08 - Tony Khan revealed in the media scrum after Sunday's AEW Full Gear that a new show called, Beach Break will take place for the company in January. “There’s going to be Beach Break in Ja[...]

A New Video Clip Of The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer Released

WWE has posted a new video clip from The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer which is now available to stream on the WWE Network. In the video below, The Undertaker talks about his relationship and f[...] Nov 08 - WWE has posted a new video clip from The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer which is now available to stream on the WWE Network. In the video below, The Undertaker talks about his relationship and f[...]

WrestleMania Alumni Alex Trebek Has Passed Away

Famed Jeopardy host and WrestleMania VII backstage interviewer Alex Trebek has passed away today at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. WWE posted the following... WWE is sadd[...] Nov 08 - Famed Jeopardy host and WrestleMania VII backstage interviewer Alex Trebek has passed away today at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. WWE posted the following... WWE is sadd[...]

Miro Says Paul Heyman Promised Him A WrestleMania Main Event Match

During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, AEW Miro (former WWE star Rusev) talked about his time in WWE and his last big storyline between him and his real-life wife Lana, and Bobby Lashley trans[...] Nov 08 - During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, AEW Miro (former WWE star Rusev) talked about his time in WWE and his last big storyline between him and his real-life wife Lana, and Bobby Lashley trans[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Says Company Is Working On Multiple Video Games

During AEW Full Gear's media conference which took part after the event, AEW President Tony Khan spoke up about AEW's plans for video games ahead of an official announcement on November 10th. "I ca[...] Nov 08 - During AEW Full Gear's media conference which took part after the event, AEW President Tony Khan spoke up about AEW's plans for video games ahead of an official announcement on November 10th. "I ca[...]

Alberto Del Rio Responds To Paige's Accusations Of Abuse

In a recent podcast appearance on the Grown Ass Women podcast, WWE Superstar Paige went into some detail about her relationship with Alberto Del Rio and claims he beat her during their time together. [...] Nov 08 - In a recent podcast appearance on the Grown Ass Women podcast, WWE Superstar Paige went into some detail about her relationship with Alberto Del Rio and claims he beat her during their time together. [...]