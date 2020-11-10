Vince Russo: "WWE Is Not Even A Priority For The USA Network"

Former WWE creative writter Vince Russo appeared on the Legion of RAW podcast and gave an interesting insight into WWE RAW on the USA Network.

"I’m going to tell you something. I’m going to say this; I’m not going to tell you who. I still talk to Network people in television because I’m a television mark. I have worked with Network people my whole life, you know, with Spike, and Turner and USA and the whole nine yards. I have learned a ton of television from Network people.

I had somebody tell me this past week, when it comes to the TV side of it, and I’m not going to speak for FOX. I don’t know about FOX, but I was told that WWE is not even a priority for the USA Network anymore.

And if it’s not a priority, I can’t imagine USA [Network] is going to sign them up again after this deal.

Now, don’t get me wrong. You and I both know wrestling. They will find another sucker. They will find a Network who thinks they are buying Rock and Austin. That’s what they do.

They thought, and again, I got this from inside sources; they thought the ThunderDome was going to turn the ratings around. And I said what you would say. ‘Okay, bro, it’s going to be nice at the beginning. People will tune in, but bro, it fits the same content. In 3 weeks, you’re going to be right back where you started’.

And they are not even right back where they starter, they are below that."