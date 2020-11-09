WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Who Became the Final Member of Team Raw for Survivor Series?
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 09, 2020
Tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy and Elias to determine the final member of Team Raw at Survivor Series.
Riddle pinned Elias after the Bro-Derek to secure his spot on Team Raw, which will now consist of Riddle, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, and the self-proclaimed team captain, A.J. Styles.
