FTR Reveal Triple H Attempted To Move Them To NXT Before They Left

During a recent interview with Talk Sport, FTR revealed Triple H attempted to move them to the NXT brand before they left for All Elite Wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Dax Harwood on Triple H trying to get them back in NXT:

“There were talks with us and Triple H to go back to NXT and they tried very hard to keep us. It was all professional and all respectful and we were very gracious to the offers we got and to what Triple H was going to provide for us, but ultimately, we knew that our time in WWE was over at that time. We knew it was time for us to move on because money is great, and I am so fortunate and lucky to take care of my beautiful wife and perfect little six year old daughter because of professional wrestling, but that’s what it’s because of – professional wrestling. And we owe professional wrestling something and not just because of monetary reasons, but because of what it has done for us in the past as kids, growing up into adults and now being able to provide for ourselves and our families. If we stayed with the uncertainly that would have been for The Revival, we would have done a disservice to ourselves and professional wrestling. We never want to do that. We want to give. Want to give back to wrestling and the way for us to do that was to come to AEW and work with the best tag teams on the planet, head that division and ultimately give pro wrestling this match with the Young Bucks at Full Gear.”

Cash Wheeler on why they turned it down:

“Once we got pulled from all of our dates on the main roster, it was down to NXT as the option and we talked to Hunter at length, there were offers on the table that were very tempting because we loved NXT and we loved our time there, but at the end of the day like Dax said, we knew that our time there was done. We didn’t want to go back to the past – we’d done that. We wanted to come here [AEW]. We wanted to travel the world. We wanted to be doing something that makes a difference and impacts wrestling for the better and there we were just going to be cogs in the machine. Here, we have a team of people in this company that are doing things that nobody thought was possible since WCW went out of business. There’s been nothing close to this. And you have this team in place here, with everybody working together and they want to better professional wrestling for the people here now and for generations of wrestlers to come. That’s what we wanted to do. If we’re going to do anything with our remaining years in wrestling, it wasn’t going to be something we’ve already done. We had to go somewhere new and challenge ourselves.”

