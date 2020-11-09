WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
FTR Reveal Triple H Attempted To Move Them To NXT Before They Left
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 09, 2020
During a recent interview with Talk Sport, FTR revealed Triple H attempted to move them to the NXT brand before they left for All Elite Wrestling. Here are the highlights:
Dax Harwood on Triple H trying to get them back in NXT:
“There were talks with us and Triple H to go back to NXT and they tried very hard to keep us. It was all professional and all respectful and we were very gracious to the offers we got and to what Triple H was going to provide for us, but ultimately, we knew that our time in WWE was over at that time. We knew it was time for us to move on because money is great, and I am so fortunate and lucky to take care of my beautiful wife and perfect little six year old daughter because of professional wrestling, but that’s what it’s because of – professional wrestling. And we owe professional wrestling something and not just because of monetary reasons, but because of what it has done for us in the past as kids, growing up into adults and now being able to provide for ourselves and our families.
If we stayed with the uncertainly that would have been for The Revival, we would have done a disservice to ourselves and professional wrestling. We never want to do that.
We want to give. Want to give back to wrestling and the way for us to do that was to come to AEW and work with the best tag teams on the planet, head that division and ultimately give pro wrestling this match with the Young Bucks at Full Gear.”
Cash Wheeler on why they turned it down:
“Once we got pulled from all of our dates on the main roster, it was down to NXT as the option and we talked to Hunter at length, there were offers on the table that were very tempting because we loved NXT and we loved our time there, but at the end of the day like Dax said, we knew that our time there was done.
We didn’t want to go back to the past – we’d done that. We wanted to come here [AEW]. We wanted to travel the world. We wanted to be doing something that makes a difference and impacts wrestling for the better and there we were just going to be cogs in the machine. Here, we have a team of people in this company that are doing things that nobody thought was possible since WCW went out of business. There’s been nothing close to this. And you have this team in place here, with everybody working together and they want to better professional wrestling for the people here now and for generations of wrestlers to come.
That’s what we wanted to do. If we’re going to do anything with our remaining years in wrestling, it wasn’t going to be something we’ve already done. We had to go somewhere new and challenge ourselves.”
Cash on the ‘Ucey Hot’ angle with the Usos:
“I don’t want to say anything that’s going to sound negative. I think the lack of focus on the tag team division causes long-term storylines to not happen a lot.
So there was a plan for the Ucey Hot, the back shaving to play out and to pay off. But, instead, everything got sidetracked because we all got involved in other storylines that were deemed more important at that time. So, the stuff we were doing at the time was left open-ended with us running out of the arena with our balls on fire.
And then we tried to come back to it a month later and everything has already cooled off and been forgotten and we’re trying to restart it cold now. It just didn’t work.”
Nov 09 - In an interview on Alison Rosen's podcast, Alexa Bliss discussed WWE stars being independent contractors instead of employees. "WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything tha[...]
Nov 09 - During a recent interview with Talk Sport, FTR revealed Triple H attempted to move them to the NXT brand before they left for All Elite Wrestling. Here are the highlights: Dax Harwood on Triple H try[...]
Nov 09 - AEW has announced nine matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. Terrence and Terrell Dudley, the sons of D’Von Dudley will make their debut.
[...]
Nov 09
Maryse Comments On Her WWE In-Ring Status The Miz and Maryse recently appeared on this week’s Sam Roberts podcast to promote season 2 of “Miz & Mrs.” During the interview Maryse was asked if she wants to get back in the [...]
Nov 09 - The Miz and Maryse recently appeared on this week’s Sam Roberts podcast to promote season 2 of “Miz & Mrs.” During the interview Maryse was asked if she wants to get back in the [...]
Nov 09 - WWE will soon be moving from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The original contract between WWE and Amway Center was set to expire on Saturday, October 31 but a 4-week extensi[...]
Nov 09 - The Undertaker is set for his Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020 which will be a celebration of 30 years in the company. A number of Taker's friends will be appearing at the big event, and one nam[...]
Nov 09
SPOILER For Tonight's WWE Raw Ahead of tonight's WWE Raw, a big spoiler has been revealed. Matt Riddle, now known as simply Riddle, is reportedly set to be on the Men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful[...]
Nov 09 - Ahead of tonight's WWE Raw, a big spoiler has been revealed. Matt Riddle, now known as simply Riddle, is reportedly set to be on the Men’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful[...]
Nov 09 - Former longtime WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel and a number of other employees have been released from the company this past Friday, according to PWInsider. The cuts are part of WWE's drive to cut bu[...]
Nov 08 - A stalker has been arrested by police at the home of WWE Superstar Paige and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke. Radke posted photos of what went down with police and Paige followed up on Instagram: "A whole[...]
Nov 08 - Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...]
Nov 08
New AEW Event To Take Place In January 2021 Tony Khan revealed in the media scrum after Sunday's AEW Full Gear that a new show called, Beach Break will take place for the company in January. “There’s going to be Beach Break in Ja[...]
Nov 08 - Tony Khan revealed in the media scrum after Sunday's AEW Full Gear that a new show called, Beach Break will take place for the company in January. “There’s going to be Beach Break in Ja[...]
Nov 08 - WWE has posted a new video clip from The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer which is now available to stream on the WWE Network. In the video below, The Undertaker talks about his relationship and f[...]
Nov 08
WrestleMania Alumni Alex Trebek Has Passed Away Famed Jeopardy host and WrestleMania VII backstage interviewer Alex Trebek has passed away today at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. WWE posted the following... WWE is sadd[...]
Nov 08 - Famed Jeopardy host and WrestleMania VII backstage interviewer Alex Trebek has passed away today at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. WWE posted the following... WWE is sadd[...]
Nov 08 - During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, AEW Miro (former WWE star Rusev) talked about his time in WWE and his last big storyline between him and his real-life wife Lana, and Bobby Lashley trans[...]
Nov 08 - During AEW Full Gear's media conference which took part after the event, AEW President Tony Khan spoke up about AEW's plans for video games ahead of an official announcement on November 10th. "I ca[...]
Nov 08 - In a recent podcast appearance on the Grown Ass Women podcast, WWE Superstar Paige went into some detail about her relationship with Alberto Del Rio and claims he beat her during their time together.
[...]
Nov 08 - Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley go way back. Their promo work to hype this match up were some of the best I've seen in AEW. Eddie Kingston's gift is he makes you believe. He makes you want to believe ev[...]
Nov 07
AEW Full Gear Results: Chris Jericho vs MJF Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and he makes you hate him so easily. He's also an incr[...]
Nov 07 - Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and he makes you hate him so easily. He's also an incr[...]
Nov 07 - This match had everything. NEO 1, Skarsgaard the Dilapidated Boat, monster trucks, the lake of reincarnation and a twisted Broken Matt Hardy! Matt Hardy is a master storyteller and this literal[...]
Nov 07 - Edge and Christian vs the Hardys. The Revival vs DIY. The Dudleys vs Edge and Christian and The Hardys in TLC Match. FTR vs Young Bucks. All of these matches and rivalries have one thing in common: Th[...]
Nov 07 - Hikaru Shida is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. She constantly puts on amazing matches and has made the AEW Women's Championship something to keep your eye on. The long term storytelli[...]
Nov 07 - Darby Allin has been on a great rise and I believe he earned this opportunity quite a while ago. Cody Rhodes has done an amazing job elevating the TNT Championship into a title we can all care about. [...]
Nov 07 - Orange Cassidy has had a rocket strapped to his back since his "Mimosa Mayhem" Match at the last PPV, followed by a great program with Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship that were easily some of the[...]
Nov 07 - The tournament for the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship has been absolutely entertaining to say the least. The finals culminate from the Full Gear PPV with former tag champions Kenny Omega a[...]