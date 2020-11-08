WIN The Undertaker's Limited Edition Legacy Title Belt!

Marking 30 yeard since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker Legacy Title, which you can win. You can enter via Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Stalker Arrested At Home of WWE Star Paige And Her Boyfriend

A stalker has been arrested by police at the home of WWE Superstar Paige and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke. Radke posted photos of what went down with police and Paige followed up on Instagram: "A whole[...] Nov 08 - A stalker has been arrested by police at the home of WWE Superstar Paige and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke. Radke posted photos of what went down with police and Paige followed up on Instagram: "A whole[...]

New AEW Event To Take Place In January 2021

Tony Khan revealed in the media scrum after Sunday's AEW Full Gear that a new show called, Beach Break will take place for the company in January. “There’s going to be Beach Break in Ja[...] Nov 08 - Tony Khan revealed in the media scrum after Sunday's AEW Full Gear that a new show called, Beach Break will take place for the company in January. “There’s going to be Beach Break in Ja[...]

A New Video Clip Of The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer Released

WWE has posted a new video clip from The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer which is now available to stream on the WWE Network. In the video below, The Undertaker talks about his relationship and f[...] Nov 08 - WWE has posted a new video clip from The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer which is now available to stream on the WWE Network. In the video below, The Undertaker talks about his relationship and f[...]

WrestleMania Alumni Alex Trebek Has Passed Away

Famed Jeopardy host and WrestleMania VII backstage interviewer Alex Trebek has passed away today at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. WWE posted the following... WWE is sadd[...] Nov 08 - Famed Jeopardy host and WrestleMania VII backstage interviewer Alex Trebek has passed away today at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. WWE posted the following... WWE is sadd[...]

Miro Says Paul Heyman Promised Him A WrestleMania Main Event Match

During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, AEW Miro (former WWE star Rusev) talked about his time in WWE and his last big storyline between him and his real-life wife Lana, and Bobby Lashley trans[...] Nov 08 - During a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, AEW Miro (former WWE star Rusev) talked about his time in WWE and his last big storyline between him and his real-life wife Lana, and Bobby Lashley trans[...]

AEW President Tony Khan Says Company Is Working On Multiple Video Games

During AEW Full Gear's media conference which took part after the event, AEW President Tony Khan spoke up about AEW's plans for video games ahead of an official announcement on November 10th. "I ca[...] Nov 08 - During AEW Full Gear's media conference which took part after the event, AEW President Tony Khan spoke up about AEW's plans for video games ahead of an official announcement on November 10th. "I ca[...]

Alberto Del Rio Responds To Paige's Accusations Of Abuse

In a recent podcast appearance on the Grown Ass Women podcast, WWE Superstar Paige went into some detail about her relationship with Alberto Del Rio and claims he beat her during their time together. [...] Nov 08 - In a recent podcast appearance on the Grown Ass Women podcast, WWE Superstar Paige went into some detail about her relationship with Alberto Del Rio and claims he beat her during their time together. [...]

AEW Full Gear Results: Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston "I Quit" match for the AEW World Championship

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley go way back. Their promo work to hype this match up were some of the best I've seen in AEW. Eddie Kingston's gift is he makes you believe. He makes you want to believe ev[...] Nov 08 - Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley go way back. Their promo work to hype this match up were some of the best I've seen in AEW. Eddie Kingston's gift is he makes you believe. He makes you want to believe ev[...]

AEW Full Gear Results: Chris Jericho vs MJF

Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and he makes you hate him so easily. He's also an incr[...] Nov 07 - Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and he makes you hate him so easily. He's also an incr[...]

AEW Full Gear Results: Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara Elite Deletion

This match had everything. NEO 1, Skarsgaard the Dilapidated Boat, monster trucks, the lake of reincarnation and a twisted Broken Matt Hardy! Matt Hardy is a master storyteller and this literal[...] Nov 07 - This match had everything. NEO 1, Skarsgaard the Dilapidated Boat, monster trucks, the lake of reincarnation and a twisted Broken Matt Hardy! Matt Hardy is a master storyteller and this literal[...]

AEW Full Gear Results: FTR vs The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Edge and Christian vs the Hardys. The Revival vs DIY. The Dudleys vs Edge and Christian and The Hardys in TLC Match. FTR vs Young Bucks. All of these matches and rivalries have one thing in common: Th[...] Nov 07 - Edge and Christian vs the Hardys. The Revival vs DIY. The Dudleys vs Edge and Christian and The Hardys in TLC Match. FTR vs Young Bucks. All of these matches and rivalries have one thing in common: Th[...]

AEW Full Gear Results: Hikaru Shida vs Nyla Rose for AEW Women's Championship

Hikaru Shida is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. She constantly puts on amazing matches and has made the AEW Women's Championship something to keep your eye on. The long term storytelli[...] Nov 07 - Hikaru Shida is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. She constantly puts on amazing matches and has made the AEW Women's Championship something to keep your eye on. The long term storytelli[...]

AEW Full Gear Results: Darby Allin vs Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship

Darby Allin has been on a great rise and I believe he earned this opportunity quite a while ago. Cody Rhodes has done an amazing job elevating the TNT Championship into a title we can all care about. [...] Nov 07 - Darby Allin has been on a great rise and I believe he earned this opportunity quite a while ago. Cody Rhodes has done an amazing job elevating the TNT Championship into a title we can all care about. [...]

AEW Full Gear Results: Orange Cassidy vs #4 John Silver

Orange Cassidy has had a rocket strapped to his back since his "Mimosa Mayhem" Match at the last PPV, followed by a great program with Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship that were easily some of the[...] Nov 07 - Orange Cassidy has had a rocket strapped to his back since his "Mimosa Mayhem" Match at the last PPV, followed by a great program with Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship that were easily some of the[...]

AEW Full Gear Results: Kenny Omega vs Hangman Adam Page

The tournament for the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship has been absolutely entertaining to say the least. The finals culminate from the Full Gear PPV with former tag champions Kenny Omega a[...] Nov 07 - The tournament for the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship has been absolutely entertaining to say the least. The finals culminate from the Full Gear PPV with former tag champions Kenny Omega a[...]

Current WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Full Gear

In an Instagram post Big Swole revealed WWE superstar Cedric Alexander is backstage at AEW Full Gear In the video, she says, “back on me, I don’t know who that is.” Alexander is mar[...] Nov 07 - In an Instagram post Big Swole revealed WWE superstar Cedric Alexander is backstage at AEW Full Gear In the video, she says, “back on me, I don’t know who that is.” Alexander is mar[...]

CM Punk Responds To Linda McMahon's Tweet Supporting Donald Trump

Following Joe Biden's victory to become President-elect, CM Punk responded to a tweet from Linda McMahon with a memorable photo of himself (with Biden's face photoshopped), blowing Vince McMahon a kis[...] Nov 07 - Following Joe Biden's victory to become President-elect, CM Punk responded to a tweet from Linda McMahon with a memorable photo of himself (with Biden's face photoshopped), blowing Vince McMahon a kis[...]

Linda McMahon: “We Must Continue The Challenge”

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is now the president-elect of the United States after his projected win in Pennsylvania, according to NBC News. He has won 279 electoral votes, surpassing t[...] Nov 07 - Democratic nominee Joe Biden is now the president-elect of the United States after his projected win in Pennsylvania, according to NBC News. He has won 279 electoral votes, surpassing t[...]

Several WWE Stars Claim They Weren't Tested For COVID-19 Until Visiting AEW Event

According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars had apparently claimed that WWE wasn't actually testing them for COVID-19, and their first times being tested for the virus was when [...] Nov 07 - According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars had apparently claimed that WWE wasn't actually testing them for COVID-19, and their first times being tested for the virus was when [...]

Jon Moxley Reveals What He Doesn't Like To Hear In The Locker Room

In a recent interview with SportingNews.com, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked "What pro wrestling is to you?", his response is very interesting, especially when he notes that he doesn't like when his fel[...] Nov 07 - In a recent interview with SportingNews.com, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked "What pro wrestling is to you?", his response is very interesting, especially when he notes that he doesn't like when his fel[...]

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Diagnosed With COPD Lung Disease

Current AEW star and WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has spoken out on YouTube about his recent diagnosis with COPD. Roberts went into some detail on his current condition during an interv[...] Nov 07 - Current AEW star and WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has spoken out on YouTube about his recent diagnosis with COPD. Roberts went into some detail on his current condition during an interv[...]

Cody Defends Build For Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida At AEW Full Gear

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily AEW TNT champion and EVP Cody Rhodes discussed the build fro Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida at Full Gear stating he's not disappointed with it. "I [...] Nov 07 - In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily AEW TNT champion and EVP Cody Rhodes discussed the build fro Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida at Full Gear stating he's not disappointed with it. "I [...]

Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Like The Way WWE Produces Backstage Interviews

Eric Bischoff discussed during a recent episode of 83 Weeks why he doesn’t like the way WWE produces backstage interviews. “I don’t know know why anybody today continues to [...] Nov 07 - Eric Bischoff discussed during a recent episode of 83 Weeks why he doesn’t like the way WWE produces backstage interviews. “I don’t know know why anybody today continues to [...]