Alberto Del Rio Responds To Paige's Accusations Of Abuse
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 08, 2020
In a recent podcast appearance on
the Grown Ass Women podcast, WWE Superstar Paige went into some detail about her relationship with Alberto Del Rio and claims he beat her during their time together.
"In the beginning, you're fighting back with this person. But in the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day. You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he's doing all these crazy things to you."
In response, Del Rio told
TMZ.com that he is claiming legal action:
"It was the other way around. I have the evidence. Not just words."
"I would say Raya, why? Why? Why are you doing this Raya? And, I'm not calling you Paige because you were never Paige to me, you were Raya."
"Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?"
