Alberto Del Rio Responds To Paige's Accusations Of Abuse

In a recent podcast appearance on the Grown Ass Women podcast, WWE Superstar Paige went into some detail about her relationship with Alberto Del Rio and claims he beat her during their time together.

"In the beginning, you're fighting back with this person. But in the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day. You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he's doing all these crazy things to you."

In response, Del Rio told TMZ.com that he is claiming legal action: