WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Full Gear Results: Chris Jericho vs MJF
Posted By: Bryan Massey on Nov 07, 2020
Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and he makes you hate him so easily. He's also an incredible wrestler for his age. MJF has had a few great feuds during his time in AEW and this is probably his best work so far. The Dinner Debonair was one of the most entertaining segments on Dynamite and proves that Jericho and MJF have chemistry both in and out of the ring.
Chris Jericho of course is the greatest of all time. He was the AEW World Champ, has his own line of bubbly and his own cruise as well as a tight faction with the Inner Circle. The stipulation of this feud was if MJF won, he'd join the Inner Circle.
After a great match full of counters and some teasing of weapons and a great tribute to Eddie Guerrero, MJF will finally be a member the Inner Circle. I am interested in seeing where this new relationship will go with the Inner Circle and MJF and Wardlow.
https://wrestlr.me/65172/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 08
Nov 08 - Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley go way back. Their promo work to hype this match up were some of the best I've seen in AEW. Eddie Kingston's gift is he [...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and [...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - This match had everything. NEO 1, Skarsgaard the Dilapidated Boat, monster trucks, the lake of reincarnation and a twisted Broken Matt Hardy! M[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Edge and Christian vs the Hardys. The Revival vs DIY. The Dudleys vs Edge and Christian and The Hardys in TLC Match. FTR vs Young Bucks. All of these [...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Hikaru Shida is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. She constantly puts on amazing matches and has made the AEW Women's Championship somet[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Darby Allin has been on a great rise and I believe he earned this opportunity quite a while ago. Cody Rhodes has done an amazing job elevating the TNT[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Orange Cassidy has had a rocket strapped to his back since his "Mimosa Mayhem" Match at the last PPV, followed by a great program with Cody Rhodes for[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - The tournament for the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship has been absolutely entertaining to say the least. The finals culminate from the Ful[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - In an Instagram post Big Swole revealed WWE superstar Cedric Alexander is backstage at AEW Full Gear In the video, she says, “back on me, I don&[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Following Joe Biden's victory to become President-elect, CM Punk responded to a tweet from Linda McMahon with a memorable photo of himself (with Biden[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Democratic nominee Joe Biden is now the president-elect of the United States after his projected win in Pennsylvania, according to NBC News.[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars had apparently claimed that WWE wasn't actually testing them for COVID-19, and thei[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - In a recent interview with SportingNews.com, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked "What pro wrestling his to you?", his response is very interesting, especia[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Current AEW star and WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has spoken out on YouTube about his recent diagnosis with COPD. Roberts went into som[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily AEW TNT champion and EVP Cody Rhodes discussed the build fro Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida at Full Gear s[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - Eric Bischoff discussed during a recent episode of 83 Weeks why he doesn’t like the way WWE produces backstage interviews. “I don[...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - During a recent interview with SI.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed how AEW is dealing with their wrestlers working independent dates during the [...]
Nov 07
Nov 07 - AEW Full Gear takes place tonight from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the full card: AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)Jon Mo[...]
Nov 06 SmackDown Quick Results (11/06/2020) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *SmackDown Women’s Championship* Sasha Banks retains her title f[...]
Nov 06 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *SmackDown Women’s Championship* Sasha Banks retains her title f[...]
Nov 06
Nov 06 - Tonight's episode of SmackDown on Fox might be interrupted by a primetime speech planned by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Biden ca[...]
Nov 06
Nov 06 - WWE has reportedly filed for new trademarks on November 2 for the ring names ‘Ezra Judge’ and ‘Skyler Story’. Ezra Judge will [...]
Nov 06 What's Next For Daniel Bryan In WWE? Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the current plan for the WWE Universal Title program. Meltzer said Br[...]
Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the current plan for the WWE Universal Title program. Meltzer said Br[...]
Nov 06
Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that AEW has a storyline in place for PAC when he returns to the ring but he's very much limited at the mom[...]
Nov 06
Nov 06 - WWE has announced The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” will take place at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. WWE issued the fo[...]
Nov 06
Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Br[...]