AEW Full Gear Results: Chris Jericho vs MJF

Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and he makes you hate him so easily. He's also an incredible wrestler for his age. MJF has had a few great feuds during his time in AEW and this is probably his best work so far. The Dinner Debonair was one of the most entertaining segments on Dynamite and proves that Jericho and MJF have chemistry both in and out of the ring.

Chris Jericho of course is the greatest of all time. He was the AEW World Champ, has his own line of bubbly and his own cruise as well as a tight faction with the Inner Circle. The stipulation of this feud was if MJF won, he'd join the Inner Circle.

After a great match full of counters and some teasing of weapons and a great tribute to Eddie Guerrero, MJF will finally be a member the Inner Circle. I am interested in seeing where this new relationship will go with the Inner Circle and MJF and Wardlow.