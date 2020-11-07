AEW Full Gear Results: Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara Elite Deletion

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

This match had everything. NEO 1, Skarsgaard the Dilapidated Boat, monster trucks, the lake of reincarnation and a twisted Broken Matt Hardy!

Matt Hardy is a master storyteller and this literal blood feud has had it's shortcomings and starts and stops due to injury but the Elite Deletion finally paid off with a fantastic cinematic professional wrestling match.

There were also some guests such as Senor Benjamin, GANGREL, and even Hurricane Helms! Matt and Sammy were interrupted by Santana and Ortiz and Hardy called his new friends Private Party to aid in the match as well.

This match delivered on every level, comedic, stunts, fireowrks, and long term storytelling. I couldn't quite hear the crowd over the production value of the video. These kind of matches are hard to keep the crowd interested in a long pre taped match. This match deserved to be in the Pay Per View, however I still don't think cinematic matches like this should be shown at a live audience, but that's my opinion.

Matt Hardy finally deleted Sammy Guevara in epic fashion in a very entertaining cinematic wrestling match.