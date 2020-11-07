AEW Full Gear Results: FTR vs The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Edge and Christian vs the Hardys. The Revival vs DIY. The Dudleys vs Edge and Christian and The Hardys in TLC Match. FTR vs Young Bucks. All of these matches and rivalries have one thing in common: They're all some of the best matchups in pro wrestling history. Passion, drive and amazing tag team wrestling is what this match is all about.

The Young Bucks and FTR have been teasing a match since FTR were in WWE as The Revival. This a dream match and it is finally for the Tag Team Championships, if the Young Bucks lose, they can never challenge for the Tag Team Championship ever again.

FTR have been on a hell of a run since they came to AEW. They're strong, they're smart and they're old school. They have great chemistry with almost every tag team they have faced. A great detail that FTR included on their ring gear is they have the dates and corresponding colors to the show they were on when they won tag team championship belts. I love committing to small details like that!

There are flips and fists, much to FTR's dismay. The Bucks get quite physical and the chemistry between these two teams is amazing. The Bucks have also been showing a lot more aggression throughout the past few weeks and it's showed in this match as well.

As the match went on, the story moved to literally flips vs fists. FTR worked on taking their legs out to eliminate superkicks and flips while at the same time the Young Bucks pinned their hands to the ropes and beat them senseless. The minor details throughout this match are a sight to behold.

This match was also a callback to classic tag team maneuvers. The Bucks used moves from the Hardys, FTR used moves from the Hart Foundation, Midnight Express and even #DIY. This championship match is a great homage to classic tag team wrestling.

After much phenomenal storytelling, with final superkick from a bootless broken foot, The Young Bucks defeat FTR to claim the Tag Team Championships!