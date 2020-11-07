AEW Full Gear Results: Hikaru Shida vs Nyla Rose for AEW Women's Championship

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Hikaru Shida is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. She constantly puts on amazing matches and has made the AEW Women's Championship something to keep your eye on. The long term storytelling is something that AEW has been doing a great job with as well. Shida took the belt from Nyla back in May and has been on an absolute rampage to get her title back.

The match immediately kicks off with physical action. The blood feud is real between these two women. Having the annoying voice of Vickie Guerrero also helps to add tension throughout the match, she even stomps Shida's knee while the ref was looking away. The pairing of Shida and Nyla may seem one sided but Shida is not someone to be underestimated.

Despite Nyla not being quite up to Shida's level, she keeps up with her pretty well throughout the match. You can definitely tell that Shida is carrying her through the match. That's not to say she hasn't improved during her time in AEW, she is just a different style wrestler and is not on Shida's level.

While the finish was not the best, after four tamashii knees, Hikaru retains. The match started hot but fell a little flat towards the end. These women worked their butts off but Shida still stands tall!