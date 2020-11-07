WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Full Gear Results: Darby Allin vs Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship
Posted By: Bryan Massey on Nov 07, 2020
Darby Allin has been on a great rise and I believe he earned this opportunity quite a while ago. Cody Rhodes has done an amazing job elevating the TNT Championship into a title we can all care about. TNT Title matches are one of my favorite segments on Dynamite since Cody does a great job of making superstars out of lesser known wrestlers. Cody enters with his Nightmare Family to great pomp and circumstance and Darby rolls in not on a skateboard, but a car. The same car from his promo videos and smashes the windshield with his skateboard.
Darby has definitely earned this opportunity and has a great streak of wins, a fantastic look that kids all over love and is an extremely talented wrestler. This quickly and easily became one of the best TNT Championship matches since the inception of the title.
The match told an amazing story throughout and kept you hooked. Cody starts as usual, cocky and overconfident and as the match goes on, Darby has a counter for almost anything Cody throws at him. Cody gets cocky, Arn yells at him, Darby jumps off things and refuses to stay down for the 1-2-3. This is another "slobberknocker" of the night, as the great JR would say.
Finally, after telling an amazing story of the relentless Darby Allin, Darby overcame Cody and became the TNT Champion! He finally has become the face of TNT! The crowd does not lie as they chant "You deserve it!"
Nov 08 - Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley go way back. Their promo work to hype this match up were some of the best I've seen in AEW. Eddie Kingston's gift is he makes you believe. He makes you want to believe ev[...]
Nov 07
AEW Full Gear Results: Chris Jericho vs MJF Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and he makes you hate him so easily. He's also an incr[...]
Nov 07 - Chris Jericho and MJF were destined to meet in the ring. At 24 years old, MJF is one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling. He makes you believe and he makes you hate him so easily. He's also an incr[...]
Nov 07 - This match had everything. NEO 1, Skarsgaard the Dilapidated Boat, monster trucks, the lake of reincarnation and a twisted Broken Matt Hardy! Matt Hardy is a master storyteller and this literal[...]
Nov 07 - Edge and Christian vs the Hardys. The Revival vs DIY. The Dudleys vs Edge and Christian and The Hardys in TLC Match. FTR vs Young Bucks. All of these matches and rivalries have one thing in common: Th[...]
Nov 07 - Hikaru Shida is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. She constantly puts on amazing matches and has made the AEW Women's Championship something to keep your eye on. The long term storytelli[...]
Nov 07 - Darby Allin has been on a great rise and I believe he earned this opportunity quite a while ago. Cody Rhodes has done an amazing job elevating the TNT Championship into a title we can all care about. [...]
Nov 07 - Orange Cassidy has had a rocket strapped to his back since his "Mimosa Mayhem" Match at the last PPV, followed by a great program with Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship that were easily some of the[...]
Nov 07 - The tournament for the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship has been absolutely entertaining to say the least. The finals culminate from the Full Gear PPV with former tag champions Kenny Omega a[...]
Nov 07 - Following Joe Biden's victory to become President-elect, CM Punk responded to a tweet from Linda McMahon with a memorable photo of himself (with Biden's face photoshopped), blowing Vince McMahon a kis[...]
Nov 07 - According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars had apparently claimed that WWE wasn't actually testing them for COVID-19, and their first times being tested for the virus was when [...]
Nov 07 - In a recent interview with SportingNews.com, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked "What pro wrestling his to you?", his response is very interesting, especially when he notes that he doesn't like when his fe[...]
Nov 07 - Current AEW star and WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has spoken out on YouTube about his recent diagnosis with COPD. Roberts went into some detail on his current condition during an interv[...]
Nov 07 - In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily AEW TNT champion and EVP Cody Rhodes discussed the build fro Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida at Full Gear stating he's not disappointed with it. "I [...]
Nov 07 - AEW Full Gear takes place tonight from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the full card: AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston AEW Women's World Cha[...]
Nov 06
SmackDown Quick Results (11/06/2020) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *SmackDown Women’s Championship* Sasha Banks retains her title from Bayley via submission *Survivor Series Qualif[...]
Nov 06 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *SmackDown Women’s Championship* Sasha Banks retains her title from Bayley via submission *Survivor Series Qualif[...]
Nov 06 - Tonight's episode of SmackDown on Fox might be interrupted by a primetime speech planned by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Biden campaign has confirmed that a speech is planned for [...]
Nov 06
WWE Files Trademarks For Two New Ring Names WWE has reportedly filed for new trademarks on November 2 for the ring names ‘Ezra Judge’ and ‘Skyler Story’. Ezra Judge will be the new name for EJ Nduka. The trademark is [...]
Nov 06 - WWE has reportedly filed for new trademarks on November 2 for the ring names ‘Ezra Judge’ and ‘Skyler Story’. Ezra Judge will be the new name for EJ Nduka. The trademark is [...]
Nov 06
What's Next For Daniel Bryan In WWE? Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the current plan for the WWE Universal Title program. Meltzer said Bryan hasn't been pushed as much as he could have of[...]
Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the current plan for the WWE Universal Title program. Meltzer said Bryan hasn't been pushed as much as he could have of[...]
Nov 06
Update On PAC's Status With All Elite Wrestling Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that AEW has a storyline in place for PAC when he returns to the ring but he's very much limited at the moment due to traveling back home to the United Kingd[...]
Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that AEW has a storyline in place for PAC when he returns to the ring but he's very much limited at the moment due to traveling back home to the United Kingd[...]
Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and a fourth person. You may rememb[...]