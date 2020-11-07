AEW Full Gear Results: Darby Allin vs Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Darby Allin has been on a great rise and I believe he earned this opportunity quite a while ago. Cody Rhodes has done an amazing job elevating the TNT Championship into a title we can all care about. TNT Title matches are one of my favorite segments on Dynamite since Cody does a great job of making superstars out of lesser known wrestlers. Cody enters with his Nightmare Family to great pomp and circumstance and Darby rolls in not on a skateboard, but a car. The same car from his promo videos and smashes the windshield with his skateboard.

Darby has definitely earned this opportunity and has a great streak of wins, a fantastic look that kids all over love and is an extremely talented wrestler. This quickly and easily became one of the best TNT Championship matches since the inception of the title.

The match told an amazing story throughout and kept you hooked. Cody starts as usual, cocky and overconfident and as the match goes on, Darby has a counter for almost anything Cody throws at him. Cody gets cocky, Arn yells at him, Darby jumps off things and refuses to stay down for the 1-2-3. This is another "slobberknocker" of the night, as the great JR would say.

Finally, after telling an amazing story of the relentless Darby Allin, Darby overcame Cody and became the TNT Champion! He finally has become the face of TNT! The crowd does not lie as they chant "You deserve it!"