AEW Full Gear Results: Orange Cassidy vs #4 John Silver

Orange Cassidy has had a rocket strapped to his back since his "Mimosa Mayhem" Match at the last PPV, followed by a great program with Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship that were easily some of the best matches in the history of that title.

John Silver has also been a thorn in his side as the Dark Order and Best Friends constantly feud back and forth. This is quite an opportunity for John Silver as he has become more and more entertaining on Being The Elite and on Dynamite.

This match was exactly what it needed to be: A break after that insanely hot opener of Omega vs Hangman. There were plenty of comedic moments and these two had some surprisingly great chemistry. According to the announcers, they've known each other for ten years and it shows in their match!

And to no surprise, Orange Cassidy freshly squeezed out a victory. I foresee some more interactions between The Best Friends and The Dark Order in the future. Overall, this was a fun match!