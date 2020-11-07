AEW Full Gear Results: Kenny Omega vs Hangman Adam Page

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The tournament for the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship has been absolutely entertaining to say the least. The finals culminate from the Full Gear PPV with former tag champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. They have been telling one hell of a story for months and they met for the second time in the squared circle.

Hangman and Kenny brought absolutely everything to the table and put one an amazing opening contest to kick off a stacked Pay Per View. Near fall after near fall, this match was full of action and story telling. Fans of New Japan Kenny Omega are finally getting the Kenny we've been yearning for since he came to All Elite Wrestling.

We are treated as well by a special guest commentary with IMPACT Wrestling's EVP Don Callis, Kenny Omega's long time friend. The commentary he provides and history, including New Japan match callbacks, add a great depth of story to the match. I'm wondering what this means for the future of relationships between wrestling companies.

After a long, hard fought match, Kenny Omega came out on top after landing the One Winged Angel, pinning Page, becoming the #1 Contender for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. These two put on a clinic and set the bar for the rest of the show!