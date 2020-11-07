Several WWE Stars Claim They Weren't Tested For COVID-19 Until Visiting AEW Event

WWE hadn't implemented company-wide testing until June, so this definitely adds up as far as what we already knew.

"When discussing AEW COVID protocols with several AEW names, several told us that WWE stars visiting All Elite Wrestling for Double or Nothing in May actually claimed they got their first coronavirus tests from AEW the weekend of Double or Nothing, because otherwise they weren’t permitted at the events or functions."

According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars had apparently claimed that WWE wasn't actually testing them for COVID-19, and their first times being tested for the virus was when they visited friends at an AEW show.

