Jon Moxley Reveals What He Doesn't Like To Hear In The Locker Room

In a recent interview with SportingNews.com, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked "What pro wrestling his to you?", his response is very interesting, especially when he notes that he doesn't like when his fellow colleague's mouth off about "stupid marks" in the locker room.

"It's a bunch of different things all rolled into one. And it can be anything. A lot of different ways, like different genres this thing can be. I'm a fan of all of them. To me, wrestling in 2020, the fans are smarter and more educated. I don't like when I'm in the locker room and some guy's going, "Oh the marks on Twitter are saying this, bunch of stupid marks" or whatever and treating fans like they're idiots. That pisses me off. The old-school wrestling mentality was that this is a work, and we're carnies and we're trying to cheat people out of money — we're trying to present this thing, tricking them into thinking it's real, and taking their money from them. That's the origins of carny wrestling a century ago. That's not what it is today.

Wrestling fans, to me, are the most passionate, educated, some of the smartest fans in the world. And they really appreciate, not only the effort, they appreciate the passion of the wrestlers for their craft, they appreciate the effort, they appreciate how we're putting our bodies on the line. Especially AEW fans, appreciate little details and storytelling and long-term storytelling. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are very big into small, little details in their work — they'll drop little thing on BTE that won't come into play for months and months later, but at the end it all ties together and makes sense."