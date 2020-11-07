Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Like The Way WWE Produces Backstage Interviews

Eric Bischoff discussed during a recent episode of 83 Weeks why he doesn’t like the way WWE produces backstage interviews.

“I don’t know know why anybody today continues to shoot promos that way because it’s about as 2001 as you can get. The technique has advanced so far beyond that. But for whatever reason, again, particularly in WWE and I’m not here to bang on them, but it is what it is. I’ve been bitching about this for the last 15 years so it’s nothing new. But goddamn, figure out a different way to shoot because they suck as they are – for the most part, not all of them. [Bruce] Prichard, you hearing me? Start looking at some of the ways people shoot some of these confessionals because it makes them feel so much more real and believable. You get sucked into the story because it feels believable.

There is nothing fucking believable about some talent standing backstage in a completely sterile environment that doesn’t really look like the talent would really be in that environment anyway – standing next to someone who is asking the question and setting the talent up for a response that for the most part doesn’t really drive a story anyway.”