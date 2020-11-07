Tony Khan Discusses Talent Working Indy Events During COVID-19 Pandemic

During a recent interview with SI.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed how AEW is dealing with their wrestlers working independent dates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I implemented a policy where people were only supposed to work indie shows when certain conditions were met. There have been times when people did not take that seriously, so I have tightened up the restrictions,” Khan responded. “I’ll still allow it under certain conditions, but people need to look me in the eye and say that the conditions are being met. Our talent and their opponent need to be tested before the show, and there also needs to be a good reason why the match is important.”

“This is important for everyone’s safety, as well as important for our show. I’ve been flexible in the past because I thought it was good for the talent to have the opportunity to earn, as well as great for the fans and the indies as a whole. We also don’t run every night of the week, so it allows for talent to get extra reps, too. So we have a policy, and I’ll be enforcing it strictly.”