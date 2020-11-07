Final Card For Tonight's AEW Full Gear 2020 Pay-Per-View

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Nov 07 - Following Joe Biden's victory to become President-elect, CM Punk responded to a tweet from Linda McMahon with a memorable photo of himself (with Biden's face photoshopped), blowing Vince McMahon a kis[...]
Nov 07 - According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars had apparently claimed that WWE wasn't actually testing them for COVID-19, and their first times being tested for the virus was when [...]
Nov 07 - In a recent interview with SportingNews.com, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked "What pro wrestling his to you?", his response is very interesting, especially when he notes that he doesn't like when his fe[...]
Nov 07 - Current AEW star and WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has spoken out on YouTube about his recent diagnosis with COPD. Roberts went into some detail on his current condition during an interv[...]
Nov 07 - In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily AEW TNT champion and EVP Cody Rhodes discussed the build fro Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida at Full Gear stating he's not disappointed with it. "I [...]
Nov 07 - AEW Full Gear takes place tonight from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the full card: AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston AEW Women's World Cha[...]
SmackDown Quick Results (11/06/2020) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *SmackDown Women’s Championship* Sasha Banks retains her title from Bayley via submission *Survivor Series Qualif[...]
Nov 06 - Tonight's episode of SmackDown on Fox might be interrupted by a primetime speech planned by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Biden campaign has confirmed that a speech is planned for [...]
WWE Files Trademarks For Two New Ring Names WWE has reportedly filed for new trademarks on November 2 for the ring names ‘Ezra Judge’ and ‘Skyler Story’. Ezra Judge will be the new name for EJ Nduka. The trademark is [...]
What's Next For Daniel Bryan In WWE? Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the current plan for the WWE Universal Title program. Meltzer said Bryan hasn't been pushed as much as he could have of[...]
Update On PAC's Status With All Elite Wrestling Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that AEW has a storyline in place for PAC when he returns to the ring but he's very much limited at the moment due to traveling back home to the United Kingd[...]
Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and a fourth person. You may rememb[...]
WWE Reportedly Reaching Out To AEW Dark Wrestlers In a report from Fightful Select, WWE has reportedly reached out to a number of wrestlers who have been competing on AEW Dark. They have also contacted several talent who took part in the NJPW Strong [...]
AEW Dark Matches Scheduled For Tonight AEW will present another edition of Dark on YouTube ahead of their Full Gear pay-per-view this weekend. Below are the matches scheduled to air. - Ryzin & Sean Maluta vs Dark Order’s Evil Un[...]
Nov 06 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart recently discussed the rumors about his having a relationship with Sunny during the Attitude Era, the origin of the Sharpshooter, and more on the most recent episode of Con[...]
Nov 06 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in and both shows took a hit due to the United States election news coverage. AEW Dynamite scored another victory in the Wednesday night war[...]
Nov 05 - It is currently being reported by PWInsider that WWE has held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a new flexible work policy for some employees. The [...]
Brock Lesnar Spotted Sporting A New Look (Photo) Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. The internal speculation suggests he is done with WWE for now and some sourc[...]
Nov 05 - It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes. It has lead to speculation that Cody would start to use the Rhodes name in AEW, although today d[...]
WWE Releases Details On New Mobile Video Game WWE issued the following press statement: NWAY UNVEILS WWEⓇ UNDEFEATED FOR IOS AND ANDROID Pre-Registration Now Open for the Ultimate Real-Time PvP Mobile Game Featuring WWE Superstars! SAN&nbs[...]
