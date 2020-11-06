WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SmackDown Quick Results (11/06/2020)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Nov 06, 2020
Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
*
SmackDown Women’s Championship*
Sasha Banks retains her title from Bayley via submission
*
Survivor Series Qualifier*
Baron Corbin defeats Rey Mysterio via pinfall
*
Women’s Survivor Series Qualifier*
Ruby Riott defeats Natalya and Zelina Vega via submission
*Survivor Series Qualifier*
Seth Rollins defeats Otis via pinfall
*
Singles Match*
Jay Uso defeats Kevin Owens via pinfall
