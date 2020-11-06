Joe Biden Might Interrupt SmackDown's Airing Tonight

Tonight's episode of SmackDown on Fox might be interrupted by a primetime speech planned by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign has confirmed that a speech is planned for 8pm eastern time to discuss fallout from the 2020 United States Presidental Election.

All major networks are scheduled to air the speech, which Fox is one of.

It's possible that Fox will cut into SmackDown when the speech ends, and has it start at 8pm on another network, but that has not been confirmed. There was some speculation on SmackDown possibly starting at 8pm on FS1, but that seems unlikely due to a NASCAR event being scheduled for the same time in the same slot.

A Boxing Classics episode with a replay from 2016 is scheduled to begin at 8pm on FS2, so it's possible that they will nix that airing in favor of SmackDown, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.