The trademark is for: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.

WWE has reportedly filed for new trademarks on November 2 for the ring names ‘Ezra Judge’ and ‘Skyler Story’. Ezra Judge will be the new name for EJ Nduka.

Joe Biden Might Interrupt SmackDown's Airing Tonight

Tonight's episode of SmackDown on Fox might be interrupted by a primetime speech planned by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Biden ca[...] Nov 06 - Tonight's episode of SmackDown on Fox might be interrupted by a primetime speech planned by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Biden ca[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For Two New Ring Names

WWE has reportedly filed for new trademarks on November 2 for the ring names ‘Ezra Judge’ and ‘Skyler Story’. Ezra Judge will [...] Nov 06 - WWE has reportedly filed for new trademarks on November 2 for the ring names ‘Ezra Judge’ and ‘Skyler Story’. Ezra Judge will [...]

What's Next For Daniel Bryan In WWE?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the current plan for the WWE Universal Title program. Meltzer said Br[...] Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the current plan for the WWE Universal Title program. Meltzer said Br[...]

Update On PAC's Status With All Elite Wrestling

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that AEW has a storyline in place for PAC when he returns to the ring but he's very much limited at the mom[...] Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that AEW has a storyline in place for PAC when he returns to the ring but he's very much limited at the mom[...]

The Undertaker’s ‘Final Farewell’ Set For WWE Survivor Series

WWE has announced The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” will take place at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. WWE issued the fo[...] Nov 06 - WWE has announced The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” will take place at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. WWE issued the fo[...]

WWE Had A Very Different Match Planned For Roman Reigns At WWE Hell In A Cell

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Br[...] Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Br[...]

WWE Reportedly Reaching Out To AEW Dark Wrestlers

In a report from Fightful Select, WWE has reportedly reached out to a number of wrestlers who have been competing on AEW Dark. They have also contacte[...] Nov 06 - In a report from Fightful Select, WWE has reportedly reached out to a number of wrestlers who have been competing on AEW Dark. They have also contacte[...]

AEW Dark Matches Scheduled For Tonight

AEW will present another edition of Dark on YouTube ahead of their Full Gear pay-per-view this weekend. Below are the matches scheduled to air. - Ryz[...] Nov 06 - AEW will present another edition of Dark on YouTube ahead of their Full Gear pay-per-view this weekend. Below are the matches scheduled to air. - Ryz[...]

Bret Hart Reflects On Rumors Of A Relationship With Sunny In The 90s

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart recently discussed the rumors about his having a relationship with Sunny during the Attitude Era, the origin of the Sharps[...] Nov 06 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart recently discussed the rumors about his having a relationship with Sunny during the Attitude Era, the origin of the Sharps[...]

AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Dip In Viewership As Election Coverage Dominates

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in and both shows took a hit due to the United States election news coverage. AEW Dynamite[...] Nov 06 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in and both shows took a hit due to the United States election news coverage. AEW Dynamite[...]

Some WWE Employees Will Get To Work From Home, According To Latest Meeting

It is currently being reported by PWInsider that WWE has held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a [...] Nov 05 - It is currently being reported by PWInsider that WWE has held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a [...]

Brock Lesnar Spotted Sporting A New Look (Photo)

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. The internal speculation s[...] Nov 05 - Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. The internal speculation s[...]

Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Use Last Name On AEW Programming

It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes. It has lead to speculation that Cody would sta[...] Nov 05 - It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes. It has lead to speculation that Cody would sta[...]

WWE Releases Details On New Mobile Video Game

WWE issued the following press statement: NWAY UNVEILS WWEⓇ UNDEFEATED FOR IOS AND ANDROID Pre-Registration Now Open for the Ultimate Real-Time [...] Nov 05 - WWE issued the following press statement: NWAY UNVEILS WWEⓇ UNDEFEATED FOR IOS AND ANDROID Pre-Registration Now Open for the Ultimate Real-Time [...]

1,000 Fans Will Be At AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View

On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that 1,000 fans will be present at Full Gear with Daily&r[...] Nov 05 - On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that 1,000 fans will be present at Full Gear with Daily&r[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (11/4/2020)

MJF and Wardlow defeated Sammy Guevara and Ortiz Miro defeated Trent The Young Bucks defeated Private Party Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet Cody a[...] Nov 05 - MJF and Wardlow defeated Sammy Guevara and Ortiz Miro defeated Trent The Young Bucks defeated Private Party Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet Cody a[...]

WWE NXT Results (11/4/2020)

Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blac[...] Nov 05 - Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blac[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (11/3/2020)

Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight &[...] Nov 03 - Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight &[...]

Former NWA Women's World Champion Allysin Kay is Now a Free Agent

Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA [...] Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA [...]

WWE Officials Reportedly Have High Hopes for NXT's Raquel González

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT [...] Nov 03 - According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT [...]

Viewership for Last Night's Edition of WWE Monday Night Raw (11/02/2020)

Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s[...] Nov 03 - Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s[...]

Chris Jericho Announces Fozzy's First-Ever Global Live Streaming Event

Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streamin[...] Nov 03 - Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streamin[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks About Her Current Status with NWA, Possible Move to WWE or AEW

Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current c[...] Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current c[...]

WWE Rumored to be "Working on Something Different" for 2021 Royal Rumble

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 [...] Nov 03 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 [...]