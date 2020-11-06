WWE Had A Very Different Match Planned For Roman Reigns At WWE Hell In A Cell
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 06, 2020
Dave Meltzer of
Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and a fourth person.
You may remember WWE never followed-up on Alexa Bliss staring down Reigns during a segment of SmackDown last month, which was meant to be a tease for a showdown between Reigns and The Fiend.
Plans changed and Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso.
Reigns will go up against Orton at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view event.
