WWE Had A Very Different Match Planned For Roman Reigns At WWE Hell In A Cell

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and a fourth person.

You may remember WWE never followed-up on Alexa Bliss staring down Reigns during a segment of SmackDown last month, which was meant to be a tease for a showdown between Reigns and The Fiend.

Plans changed and Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso.

Reigns will go up against Orton at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view event.