WWE Reportedly Reaching Out To AEW Dark Wrestlers

In a report from Fightful Select, WWE has reportedly reached out to a number of wrestlers who have been competing on AEW Dark. They have also contacted several talent who took part in the NJPW Strong shows.

It remains unknown who they contacted but there are a number of names not signed to deals but they compete regularly on AEW Dark.

It has been previously reported that Anthony Bowens was one name WWE wanted, but AEW was able to sign him. Likewise, WWE signed Benjamin Carter, a name AEW wanted.