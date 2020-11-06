AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Dip In Viewership As Election Coverage Dominates

AEW Dynamite scored another victory in the Wednesday night war with 717,000 viewers. In terms of the key demo, the show scored 0.30 18-49 and finished 56th for the night on cable.

WWE Had A Very Different Match Planned For Roman Reigns At WWE Hell In A Cell

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and a fourth person. You may rememb[...] Nov 06 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting WWE had originally planned a fatal four-way contest at Hell in a Cell featuring Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and a fourth person. You may rememb[...]

WWE Reportedly Reaching Out To AEW Dark Wrestlers

In a report from Fightful Select, WWE has reportedly reached out to a number of wrestlers who have been competing on AEW Dark. They have also contacted several talent who took part in the NJPW Strong [...] Nov 06 - In a report from Fightful Select, WWE has reportedly reached out to a number of wrestlers who have been competing on AEW Dark. They have also contacted several talent who took part in the NJPW Strong [...]

AEW Dark Matches Scheduled For Tonight

AEW will present another edition of Dark on YouTube ahead of their Full Gear pay-per-view this weekend. Below are the matches scheduled to air. - Ryzin & Sean Maluta vs Dark Order’s Evil Un[...] Nov 06 - AEW will present another edition of Dark on YouTube ahead of their Full Gear pay-per-view this weekend. Below are the matches scheduled to air. - Ryzin & Sean Maluta vs Dark Order’s Evil Un[...]

Bret Hart Reflects On Rumors Of A Relationship With Sunny In The 90s

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart recently discussed the rumors about his having a relationship with Sunny during the Attitude Era, the origin of the Sharpshooter, and more on the most recent episode of Con[...] Nov 06 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart recently discussed the rumors about his having a relationship with Sunny during the Attitude Era, the origin of the Sharpshooter, and more on the most recent episode of Con[...]

AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Dip In Viewership As Election Coverage Dominates

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in and both shows took a hit due to the United States election news coverage. AEW Dynamite scored another victory in the Wednesday night war[...] Nov 06 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT is in and both shows took a hit due to the United States election news coverage. AEW Dynamite scored another victory in the Wednesday night war[...]

Some WWE Employees Will Get To Work From Home, According To Latest Meeting

It is currently being reported by PWInsider that WWE has held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a new flexible work policy for some employees. The [...] Nov 05 - It is currently being reported by PWInsider that WWE has held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a new flexible work policy for some employees. The [...]

Brock Lesnar Spotted Sporting A New Look (Photo)

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. The internal speculation suggests he is done with WWE for now and some sourc[...] Nov 05 - Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. The internal speculation suggests he is done with WWE for now and some sourc[...]

Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Use Last Name On AEW Programming

It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes. It has lead to speculation that Cody would start to use the Rhodes name in AEW, although today d[...] Nov 05 - It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes. It has lead to speculation that Cody would start to use the Rhodes name in AEW, although today d[...]

WWE Releases Details On New Mobile Video Game

WWE issued the following press statement: NWAY UNVEILS WWEⓇ UNDEFEATED FOR IOS AND ANDROID Pre-Registration Now Open for the Ultimate Real-Time PvP Mobile Game Featuring WWE Superstars! SAN&nbs[...] Nov 05 - WWE issued the following press statement: NWAY UNVEILS WWEⓇ UNDEFEATED FOR IOS AND ANDROID Pre-Registration Now Open for the Ultimate Real-Time PvP Mobile Game Featuring WWE Superstars! SAN&nbs[...]

1,000 Fans Will Be At AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View

On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that 1,000 fans will be present at Full Gear with Daily’s Place running at a 20% capacity. "[...] Nov 05 - On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that 1,000 fans will be present at Full Gear with Daily’s Place running at a 20% capacity. "[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (11/4/2020)

MJF and Wardlow defeated Sammy Guevara and Ortiz Miro defeated Trent The Young Bucks defeated Private Party Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet Cody and The Gunn Clubb defeated Dark Order [...] Nov 05 - MJF and Wardlow defeated Sammy Guevara and Ortiz Miro defeated Trent The Young Bucks defeated Private Party Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet Cody and The Gunn Clubb defeated Dark Order [...]

WWE NXT Results (11/4/2020)

Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Velveteen Dream [...] Nov 05 - Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Velveteen Dream [...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (11/3/2020)

Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight & KC Navarro Frankie Kazarian defeated Ryzin [...] Nov 03 - Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight & KC Navarro Frankie Kazarian defeated Ryzin [...]

Former NWA Women's World Champion Allysin Kay is Now a Free Agent

Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA and is now a free agent. Kay, who was also previou[...] Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA and is now a free agent. Kay, who was also previou[...]

WWE Officials Reportedly Have High Hopes for NXT's Raquel González

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT Superstar Raquel González. Their report no[...] Nov 03 - According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT Superstar Raquel González. Their report no[...]

Viewership for Last Night's Edition of WWE Monday Night Raw (11/02/2020)

Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,732,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,767,000[...] Nov 03 - Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,732,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,767,000[...]

Chris Jericho Announces Fozzy's First-Ever Global Live Streaming Event

Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streaming event, #CapturingJudas on Saturday, November 14,[...] Nov 03 - Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streaming event, #CapturingJudas on Saturday, November 14,[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks About Her Current Status with NWA, Possible Move to WWE or AEW

Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current contract status, as well as the possibility of join[...] Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current contract status, as well as the possibility of join[...]

WWE Rumored to be "Working on Something Different" for 2021 Royal Rumble

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The following com[...] Nov 03 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The following com[...]

WWE RAW Script "Wasn't Even Done" Until Fifteen Minutes Before Show Started

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the script for last night’s WWE Monday Night RAW show “wasn’t even done until the meeting was over.” According to his re[...] Nov 03 - On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the script for last night’s WWE Monday Night RAW show “wasn’t even done until the meeting was over.” According to his re[...]

SPOILER Regarding WWE's Eventual Plans for Lana & Nia Jax

As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being Samoan Dropped through an announce table no less [...] Nov 03 - As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being Samoan Dropped through an announce table no less [...]

New Young Bucks Shirt Mocks WWE ThunderDome Ban

The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We reported earlier this week about the list of banned ima[...] Nov 03 - The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We reported earlier this week about the list of banned ima[...]

Jim Ross: "We're kicking your ass every night."

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's that brilliant evil strategy? Going head to head is [...] Nov 03 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's that brilliant evil strategy? Going head to head is [...]

WATCH: The Stunning Conclusion to the ROH Pure Championship Tournament

The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams square off to determine the new ROH Pure Champion: [...] Nov 03 - The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams square off to determine the new ROH Pure Champion: [...]