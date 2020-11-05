Some WWE Employees Will Get To Work From Home, According To Latest Meeting

It is currently being reported by PWInsider that WWE has held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a new flexible work policy for some employees.

The meeting featured Stephanie McMahon, WWE President/CRO Nick Khan, Consumer Products SVP Sarah Cummins, and CFO Kristina Salen taking part among others.

During the meeting, it was announced that WWE has a flexible work policy going forward where certain employees can choose to work from the office or from home, and will not have to return full-time to the office if they don't want to.

The meeting also gave progress on their new headquarters in Stamford, saying that they’re moving ahead with getting it put together but the process has been halted due to the current state of the world.

WWE has also stated that they're unsure when live events will resume, due to the uncertain nature of this pandemic.

The site reports that according to people in the company it was a largely positive meeting that saw WWE thank everyone for working so hard, and that they're striving to make communication better going forward.