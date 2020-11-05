Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Use Last Name On AEW Programming

It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes.

It has lead to speculation that Cody would start to use the Rhodes name in AEW, although today during a media call for Full Gear, Cody revealed that he would not be using the last name Rhodes on AEW programming, having wanted to acquire the name for third party usage.

Cody said there no hard feelings between him and the WWE for the trademark.