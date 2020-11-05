Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Use Last Name On AEW Programming
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 05, 2020
It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes.
It has lead to speculation that Cody would start to use the Rhodes name in AEW, although today during a media call for Full Gear, Cody revealed that he would not be using the last name Rhodes on AEW programming, having wanted to acquire the name for third party usage.
Cody said there no hard feelings between him and the WWE for the trademark.
https://wrestlr.me/65142/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 05
Nov 05 - It is currently being reported by PWInsider that WWE has held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a [...]
Nov 05
Nov 05 - Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. The internal speculation s[...]
Nov 05
Nov 05 - It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes. It has lead to speculation that Cody would sta[...]
Nov 05
Nov 05 - WWE issued the following press statement: NWAY UNVEILS WWEⓇ UNDEFEATED FOR IOS AND ANDROID Pre-Registration Now Open for the Ultimate Real-Time [...]
Nov 05
Nov 05 - On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that 1,000 fans will be present at Full Gear with Daily&r[...]
Nov 05
Nov 05 - MJF and Wardlow defeated Sammy Guevara and Ortiz Miro defeated Trent The Young Bucks defeated Private Party Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet Cody a[...]
Nov 05 WWE NXT Results (11/4/2020) Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blac[...]
Nov 05 - Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blac[...]
Nov 03 AEW Dark Quick Results (11/3/2020) Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight &[...]
Nov 03 - Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight &[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA [...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT [...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streamin[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current c[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 [...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the script for last night’s WWE Monday Night RAW show “wasn’t even done until[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We repor[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's th[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams sq[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He w[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on Decemb[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Te[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulatio[...]