WWE Releases Details On New Mobile Video Game

Pre-Registration Now Open for the Ultimate Real-Time PvP Mobile Game Featuring WWE Superstars!
SAN FRANCISCO – November 5, 2020 — nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWEⓇ Undefeated, the latest WWE mobile game featuring real-time head-to-head competition, will release worldwide on Thursday, December 3, 2020 for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWE Undefeated blends over-the-top action with real-time strategy gameplay.
Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWE Undefeated features quick-session matches designed for mobile devices, set against exotic backdrops from around the world. Players can compete head-to-head in real-time with live opponents while experiencing the action, signature moves, and larger-than-life Superstars synonymous with WWE.
“nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for.”
“nWay’s strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes them a natural partner for us,” said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices.”
Players can pre-register to unlock special rewards by visiting wweundefeated.com.
Nov 05 - It is currently being reported by PWInsider that WWE has held a virtual “town hall”-style meeting with employees in which they revealed a new flexible work policy for some employees. The [...]
Brock Lesnar Spotted Sporting A New Look (Photo) Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre. The internal speculation suggests he is done with WWE for now and some sourc[...]
Nov 05 - It was recently reported that WWE has dropped their renewal of the trademark for the name Cody Rhodes. It has lead to speculation that Cody would start to use the Rhodes name in AEW, although today d[...]
Nov 05 - On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that 1,000 fans will be present at Full Gear with Daily’s Place running at a 20% capacity. "[...]
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (11/4/2020) MJF and Wardlow defeated Sammy Guevara and Ortiz Miro defeated Trent The Young Bucks defeated Private Party Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet Cody and The Gunn Clubb defeated Dark Order [...]
WWE NXT Results (11/4/2020) Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Velveteen Dream [...]
AEW Dark Quick Results (11/3/2020) Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight & KC Navarro Frankie Kazarian defeated Ryzin [...]
Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA and is now a free agent. Kay, who was also previou[...]
Nov 03 - Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streaming event, #CapturingJudas on Saturday, November 14,[...]
Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current contract status, as well as the possibility of join[...]
Nov 03 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The following com[...]
Nov 03 - As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being Samoan Dropped through an announce table no less [...]
New Young Bucks Shirt Mocks WWE ThunderDome Ban The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We reported earlier this week about the list of banned ima[...]
Jim Ross: "We're kicking your ass every night." During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's that brilliant evil strategy? Going head to head is [...]
Nov 03 - The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams square off to determine the new ROH Pure Champion: [...]
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (11/02/2020) The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He was caught off guard by the arrival of Alexa Bliss.[...]
WWE Raw Results: Two-on-One Handicap Match In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. After the conclusion of the match[...]
Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I'm also[...]
Nov 02 - It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on December 12th. The following comes from ImpactWrestling[...]
Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax. After suffering a crushing[...]
Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulation being that if Strowman won, he would qualify for[...]