1,000 Fans Will Be At AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View

On the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that 1,000 fans will be present at Full Gear with Daily’s Place running at a 20% capacity.

"I think this would have been the same strong card. I think things would have happened differently along the way that would have changed it,” Khan said. “So it would have been different iterations, but I think there’s no way we could have presented a stronger card under any circumstances. I’d love to be able to pack a building safely with fans. It’s just not possible.

“So what we’re doing is everything we can do in our power to have a show with fans with the energy of a great crowd but doing it safely with an outdoor show, with physically-distanced fans in masks and seated in these seating pods that are spaced out by keeping people separate and keeping the secondary ticket market from splitting these pods up and putting strangers together where it’s all social groups hanging out and and trying to limit any mixing and trying to keep people from jamming into the bathrooms or any of the concourses. We’re really enforcing the masks, and I think it’s working. We’ve got a great crowd.

“We’ve got this PPV where we got maybe our best lineup, I think probably our best lineup we’ve ever had. I feel confident going into the show that it’s the strongest show we presented, and I want everybody at home to know that if you want to see a wrestling show with a great crowd, you’re going to get it. There’s going to be a great crowd there. There’s going to be 1,000 people, but the building’s going to be running at about 20% capacity with people spaced out throughout Daily’s Place, and it’s going to be a great show. We are sold out."