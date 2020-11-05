WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE NXT Results (11/4/2020)
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Nov 05, 2020
Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon
Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes
Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise
Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blackheart
Tommaso Ciampa defeated Velveteen Dream
https://wrestlr.me/65138/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 05
Nov 05 - MJF and Wardlow defeated Sammy Guevara and Ortiz Miro defeated Trent The Young Bucks defeated Private Party Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet Cody a[...]
Nov 05 WWE NXT Results (11/4/2020) Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blac[...]
Nov 05 - Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Toni Storm defeated Shotzi Blac[...]
Nov 03 AEW Dark Quick Results (11/3/2020) Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight &[...]
Nov 03 - Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight &[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA [...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT [...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streamin[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current c[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 [...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the script for last night’s WWE Monday Night RAW show “wasn’t even done until[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We repor[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's th[...]
Nov 03
Nov 03 - The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams sq[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He w[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on Decemb[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Te[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulatio[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their championships aga[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Randy Orton was surprised by the presence of Alexa Bliss. When [...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - In an interview with WrestleTalk, FTR revealed that they really want to wrestle the Rock 'n' Roll Express. “We’ve begged Tony [Khan]. B[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - After the tragic passing of CZW alumni Danny Havoc, something good has come out of it thanks to Matt Tremont and Alex Colon. They have teamed togethe[...]
Nov 02
Nov 02 - Lance Storm has announced on Twitter that he will be relaunching his Storm Wrestling Academy as an online service. As mentioned on my @WONF4W show [...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π