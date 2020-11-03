WWE Officials Reportedly Have High Hopes for NXT's Raquel González

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT Superstar Raquel González.

Their report notes that WWE officials are currently very high on Raquel and they are hoping that she will be a big star when she eventually moves to the main roster.

No word on if they have any plans to call her up to the main roster soon or if she will remain on the NXT roster for a while longer.