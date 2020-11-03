WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

::: >> WNS News Reporters Wanted << :::

 

WWE Officials Reportedly Have High Hopes for NXT's Raquel González

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 03, 2020

WWE Officials Reportedly Have High Hopes for NXT's Raquel González

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT Superstar Raquel González.

Their report notes that WWE officials are currently very high on Raquel and they are hoping that she will be a big star when she eventually moves to the main roster. 

No word on if they have any plans to call her up to the main roster soon or if she will remain on the NXT roster for a while longer.

Source: WrestlingNews.co

Tags: #wwe #wwenxt #raquel gonzalez
https://wrestlr.me/65135/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 03
AEW Dark Quick Results (11/3/2020)
Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight &[...]
Nov 03 - Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight &[...]
Nov 03
Former NWA Women's World Champion Allysin Kay is Now a Free Agent
Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA [...]
Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA [...]
Nov 03
WWE Officials Reportedly Have High Hopes for NXT's Raquel González
According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT [...]
Nov 03 - According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT [...]
Nov 03
Viewership for Last Night's Edition of WWE Monday Night Raw (11/02/2020)
Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s[...]
Nov 03 - Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s[...]
Nov 03
Chris Jericho Announces Fozzy's First-Ever Global Live Streaming Event
Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streamin[...]
Nov 03 - Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streamin[...]
Nov 03
Thunder Rosa Talks About Her Current Status with NWA, Possible Move to WWE or AEW
Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current c[...]
Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current c[...]

Nov 03
WWE Rumored to be "Working on Something Different" for 2021 Royal Rumble
According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 [...]
Nov 03 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 [...]
Nov 03
WWE RAW Script "Wasn't Even Done" Until Fifteen Minutes Before Show Started
On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the script for last night’s WWE Monday Night RAW show “wasn’t even done until[...]
Nov 03 - On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the script for last night’s WWE Monday Night RAW show “wasn’t even done until[...]
Nov 03
SPOILER Regarding WWE's Eventual Plans for Lana & Nia Jax
As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being[...]
Nov 03 - As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being[...]
Nov 03
New Young Bucks Shirt Mocks WWE ThunderDome Ban
The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We repor[...]
Nov 03 - The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We repor[...]
Nov 03
Jim Ross: "We're kicking your ass every night."
During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's th[...]
Nov 03 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's th[...]

Nov 03
WATCH: The Stunning Conclusion to the ROH Pure Championship Tournament
The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams sq[...]
Nov 03 - The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams sq[...]
Nov 02
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (11/02/2020)
The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He w[...]
Nov 02 - The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He w[...]
Nov 02
WWE Raw Results: Two-on-One Handicap Match
In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One [...]
Nov 02 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One [...]
Nov 02
IMPACT Wrestling's Kylie Rae Says That She is Currently Unwell, No Longer a Professional Wrestler
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and [...]
Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and [...]
Nov 02
IMPACT Wrestling's Chris Bey Set to Compete in NJPW Super J-Cup
It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on Decemb[...]
Nov 02 - It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on Decemb[...]
Nov 02
WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Get Put Through an Announce Table Again?
During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Te[...]
Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Te[...]
Nov 02
WWE Raw Results: Did Braun Strowman Qualify for Team Raw?
During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulatio[...]
Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulatio[...]
Nov 02
WWE Raw Results: Women's Tag Team Championship Match
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their championships aga[...]
Nov 02 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their championships aga[...]
Nov 02
WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton's Opening Segment Leads to Chaos
In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Randy Orton was surprised by the presence of Alexa Bliss. When [...]
Nov 02 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Randy Orton was surprised by the presence of Alexa Bliss. When [...]
Nov 02
FTR Want To Wrestle The Rock 'n' Roll Express
In an interview with WrestleTalk, FTR revealed that they really want to wrestle the Rock 'n' Roll Express. “We’ve begged Tony [Khan]. B[...]
Nov 02 - In an interview with WrestleTalk, FTR revealed that they really want to wrestle the Rock 'n' Roll Express. “We’ve begged Tony [Khan]. B[...]
Nov 02
The Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundation Has Been Launched
After the tragic passing of CZW alumni Danny Havoc, something good has come out of it thanks to Matt Tremont and Alex Colon. They have teamed togethe[...]
Nov 02 - After the tragic passing of CZW alumni Danny Havoc, something good has come out of it thanks to Matt Tremont and Alex Colon. They have teamed togethe[...]
Nov 02
Storm Wrestling Academy Relaunching As Online Service
Lance Storm has announced on Twitter that he will be relaunching his Storm Wrestling Academy as an online service. As mentioned on my @WONF4W show [...]
Nov 02 - Lance Storm has announced on Twitter that he will be relaunching his Storm Wrestling Academy as an online service. As mentioned on my @WONF4W show [...]
Nov 02
Zelina Vega Launches OnlyFans Account
Despite WWE's new third-party content ban, Zelina Vega has just launched an account on the OnlyFans service. She's on the platform under the name Meg[...]
Nov 02 - Despite WWE's new third-party content ban, Zelina Vega has just launched an account on the OnlyFans service. She's on the platform under the name Meg[...]
Nov 02
Mick Foley Talks Ignoring WWE's Cameo Ban
During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mick Foley talked about how despite WWE's third-party content bans, he's still doing Cameo videos. “I[...]
Nov 02 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mick Foley talked about how despite WWE's third-party content bans, he's still doing Cameo videos. “I[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π