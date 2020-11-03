Viewership for Last Night's Edition of WWE Monday Night Raw (11/02/2020)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 03, 2020

Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,732,000 viewers.

The first hour drew 1,767,000 viewers, the second hour drew 1,747,000, and the third hour drew 1,455,000.

Raw averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Monday night.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the third hour of this week's Raw was an all-time low: