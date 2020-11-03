Chris Jericho Announces Fozzy's First-Ever Global Live Streaming Event

Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page:

Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streaming event, #CapturingJudas on Saturday, November 14, Live from Madison Records Studios in Atlanta!! Tickets, tee shirt bundles and VIP Virtual Meet & Greet packages are on sale NOW at FOZZY.veeps.com!! Additionally if you purchase the #CapturingJudas PPV, you will be able to watch the livestream or watch On Demand until November 29th!!!!

“Capturing Judas”, is a journey through our “Judas Rising” touring cycle and the pre-show will be the special WORLD PREMIERE of #FOZZYAcrossAmerica, filmed October 13, 2017, the day we celebrated the release of the #Judas album by performing 3 shows, in 3 different time zones, on the same day. This 30-minute documentary by Nathan Mowery pulls back the curtain to provide unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to the band as you’ve never seen us before!! Following the documentary is the final live performance of the “Judas Rising” set that was performed in over 200 cities around the world and will include stories from all of us talking about the good times and highlights of the biggest tour of our career! All details can also be found at CapturingJudas.com!

“After having to postpone our “Save The World Tour” multiple times due to the continuing lockdown, we decided we wanted to do something special for all of our fans worldwide who rocked with us over the past three years on the Judas tour cycle! So, on November 14, we will be coming at you LIVE without a net, to play some kick ass rock n roll for you all! We’re also gonna tell you some fun road stories, have a few drinks and maybe even do some Riverdancing! So come join us and let’s all celebrate and commemorate the most successful album and tour of Fozzy’s career.”