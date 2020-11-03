WWE RAW Script "Wasn't Even Done" Until Fifteen Minutes Before Show Started

This certainly isn't the first report of something like this going on in WWE, and it probably won't be the last. But it really paints a picture of how stressful everything is over at WWE right now.

According to his report, the finalized script was handed in 15 minutes before the show was scheduled to go live.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the script for last night’s WWE Monday Night RAW show “wasn’t even done until the meeting was over.”

AEW Dark Quick Results (11/3/2020)

Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight & KC Navarro Frankie Kazarian defeated Ryzin [...] Nov 03 - Darby Allin defeated BSHP King Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch & Elayna Black Jurassic Express defeated Danny Limelight & KC Navarro Frankie Kazarian defeated Ryzin [...]

Former NWA Women's World Champion Allysin Kay is Now a Free Agent

Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA and is now a free agent. Kay, who was also previou[...] Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Allysin Kay revealed on Twitter that she is no longer currently under contract with the NWA and is now a free agent. Kay, who was also previou[...]

WWE Officials Reportedly Have High Hopes for NXT's Raquel González

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT Superstar Raquel González. Their report no[...] Nov 03 - According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently filed a trademark for the term "Chigona Bomb," which will be used for current NXT Superstar Raquel González. Their report no[...]

Viewership for Last Night's Edition of WWE Monday Night Raw (11/02/2020)

Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,732,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,767,000[...] Nov 03 - Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,656,000 viewers on USA Network, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,732,000 viewers. The first hour drew 1,767,000[...]

Chris Jericho Announces Fozzy's First-Ever Global Live Streaming Event

Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streaming event, #CapturingJudas on Saturday, November 14,[...] Nov 03 - Chris Jericho posted the following on his official Facebook page: Stoked to announce that Fozzy will be rocking our FIRST EVER global live streaming event, #CapturingJudas on Saturday, November 14,[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks About Her Current Status with NWA, Possible Move to WWE or AEW

Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current contract status, as well as the possibility of join[...] Nov 03 - Former National Wrestling Alliance Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and clarified her current contract status, as well as the possibility of join[...]

WWE Rumored to be "Working on Something Different" for 2021 Royal Rumble

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The following com[...] Nov 03 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are hoping to do something different from the WWE ThunderDome for the upcoming 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The following com[...]

SPOILER Regarding WWE's Eventual Plans for Lana & Nia Jax

As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being Samoan Dropped through an announce table no less [...] Nov 03 - As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being Samoan Dropped through an announce table no less [...]

New Young Bucks Shirt Mocks WWE ThunderDome Ban

The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We reported earlier this week about the list of banned ima[...] Nov 03 - The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome. We reported earlier this week about the list of banned ima[...]

Jim Ross: "We're kicking your ass every night."

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's that brilliant evil strategy? Going head to head is [...] Nov 03 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the current ratings war between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. "How's that working? How's that brilliant evil strategy? Going head to head is [...]

WATCH: The Stunning Conclusion to the ROH Pure Championship Tournament

The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams square off to determine the new ROH Pure Champion: [...] Nov 03 - The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams square off to determine the new ROH Pure Champion: [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (11/02/2020)

The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He was caught off guard by the arrival of Alexa Bliss.[...] Nov 02 - The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He was caught off guard by the arrival of Alexa Bliss.[...]

WWE Raw Results: Two-on-One Handicap Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. After the conclusion of the match[...] Nov 02 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. After the conclusion of the match[...]

IMPACT Wrestling's Kylie Rae Says That She is Currently Unwell, No Longer a Professional Wrestler

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I'm also[...] Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I'm also[...]

IMPACT Wrestling's Chris Bey Set to Compete in NJPW Super J-Cup

It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on December 12th. The following comes from ImpactWrestling[...] Nov 02 - It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on December 12th. The following comes from ImpactWrestling[...]

WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Get Put Through an Announce Table Again?

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax. After suffering a crushing[...] Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax. After suffering a crushing[...]

WWE Raw Results: Did Braun Strowman Qualify for Team Raw?

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulation being that if Strowman won, he would qualify for[...] Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulation being that if Strowman won, he would qualify for[...]

WWE Raw Results: Women's Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their championships against the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Uh[...] Nov 02 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their championships against the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Uh[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton's Opening Segment Leads to Chaos

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Randy Orton was surprised by the presence of Alexa Bliss. When it appeared as though Orton was about to be target[...] Nov 02 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Randy Orton was surprised by the presence of Alexa Bliss. When it appeared as though Orton was about to be target[...]

FTR Want To Wrestle The Rock 'n' Roll Express

In an interview with WrestleTalk, FTR revealed that they really want to wrestle the Rock 'n' Roll Express. “We’ve begged Tony [Khan]. Both of us have begged him multiple times to please[...] Nov 02 - In an interview with WrestleTalk, FTR revealed that they really want to wrestle the Rock 'n' Roll Express. “We’ve begged Tony [Khan]. Both of us have begged him multiple times to please[...]

The Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundation Has Been Launched

After the tragic passing of CZW alumni Danny Havoc, something good has come out of it thanks to Matt Tremont and Alex Colon. They have teamed together to launch the Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundati[...] Nov 02 - After the tragic passing of CZW alumni Danny Havoc, something good has come out of it thanks to Matt Tremont and Alex Colon. They have teamed together to launch the Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundati[...]

Storm Wrestling Academy Relaunching As Online Service

Lance Storm has announced on Twitter that he will be relaunching his Storm Wrestling Academy as an online service. As mentioned on my @WONF4W show with @bryanalvarez I will be Opening SWA Virtual i[...] Nov 02 - Lance Storm has announced on Twitter that he will be relaunching his Storm Wrestling Academy as an online service. As mentioned on my @WONF4W show with @bryanalvarez I will be Opening SWA Virtual i[...]

Zelina Vega Launches OnlyFans Account

Despite WWE's new third-party content ban, Zelina Vega has just launched an account on the OnlyFans service. She's on the platform under the name Megan Minx, which may possibly lend to why she's allo[...] Nov 02 - Despite WWE's new third-party content ban, Zelina Vega has just launched an account on the OnlyFans service. She's on the platform under the name Megan Minx, which may possibly lend to why she's allo[...]