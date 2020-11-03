SPOILER Regarding WWE's Eventual Plans for Lana & Nia Jax

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

As fans have seen on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, WWE has been building a feud between Lana and Nia Jax, which has resulted in Lana being Samoan Dropped through an announce table no less than seven times now.

It's been reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this is an attempt from WWE to turn Lana into a full-fledged babyface character, in the hopes that fans will feel sympathetic for her.

According to a new report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE plans on having Lana eventually get revenge on Nia Jax by putting her through a table. No word yet on when this will happen, or how many more times Lana will get Samoan Dropped through a table before she eventually gets her revenge on Nia Jax.