New Young Bucks Shirt Mocks WWE ThunderDome Ban

The Young Bucks have released a new t-shirt that pokes fun at the fact that they have been banned from being shown on the WWE's ThunderDome.

We reported earlier this week about the list of banned images, which included AEW's logo and several of their talents, and the Young Bucks are seemingly having their fun with it.

The shirts have their faces in the same style as the banned image sheet, and it says "BANNED" in large text above it.

The shirt is available on ProWrestlingTees.