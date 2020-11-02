WWE Monday Night Raw Results (11/02/2020)

The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He was caught off guard by the arrival of Alexa Bliss. The music of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt echoed throughout the arena, but Orton ended up taking a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. The Miz then attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract but McIntyre disposed of Miz and John Morrison.

2. Jeff Hardy defeated Elias in a Guitar on a Pole Match

3. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defeated Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

4. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) defeated WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match

5. Braun Strowman defeated Keith Lee and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for Team Raw at Survivor Series

6. Nia Jax (w/Shayna Baszler) defeated Lana and gave her yet another Samoan Drop through the announce table

7. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeated Raw Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods in a non-title match

8. Ricochet defeated Tucker Knight. After the match, Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION attacked both of them.

9. Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz & John Morrison in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. After the match, Randy Orton RKO'd McIntyre.