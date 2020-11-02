WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Get Put Through an Announce Table Again?
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 02, 2020
During tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax.
After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Jax, Lana was Samoan Dropped through an announce table by Jax for the seventh time.
