The Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundation Has Been Launched

After the tragic passing of CZW alumni Danny Havoc, something good has come out of it thanks to Matt Tremont and Alex Colon.

They have teamed together to launch the Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing art supplies to schools and the local community to help underprivileged children acquire the tools to create.

During H2O Pro Wrestling’s two-night Last Extravaganza event, the organization collected monetary and supply donations to begin their initial run. Havoc was well known for being artistic during his life, so this is a really positive way to honor his memory.

Mission Statement –

Earlier this year, many of us in the professional wrestling community lost a dear friend, a man beyond his years, who had a creative mind like no other.

Grant Berkland, also known as Danny Havoc inside the squared circle, painted not only the ring canvas but all canvases for many years. His creativity shined through his extremely detailed art work, blue prints, and creations from various projects that came from his brilliant mind.

Grant dedicated 13+ years to these artforms he loved and gave so much to help others get their artistic starts and opportunities. His outlet, whether it be writing, drawing, or wrestling, was his true passion.

When he passed we knew we would do everything in our power to continue his legacy, his creativity and honor his name and body of work.

In order to do just that Matt Tremont (President) – Alex Colon (Vice President) Samantha Guerrerio (Secretary) & Crissy Scafiro (Treasurer) have come together and have taken care of all logistics along with all proper legal documentation for a non-profit organization entitled: “The Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundation”

The mission of our foundation is to provide art supplies to both schools and our local community to individuals who may not have the means to purchase or acquire themselves. We will be accepting supply and monetary donations to help grow the foundation and its outreach to the community.

Our first project under the banner will take place at the end of this month when H2o Pro Wrestling pays tribute and honor to Danny Havoc with a two night event held at the H2o Wrestling Center in Southern, New Jersey in Williamstown,NJ entitled The Last Extravaganza.

On Friday, October 30th and Saturday Oct 31st – before, during and after the event, fans in attendance will be able to purchase exclusive artwork made by fellow professional wrestlers. The proceeds of the purchased artwork from the individual artists will also be the inaugural donations to the foundation.

Also this weekend is the beginning of the ‘Hearts for Arts’ Donation drive of physical art supplies. They will be collected at the door upon entrance. This drive which Vice President, Alex Colon made a reality will be a consistent entity of the foundation’s future.

A foundation in life is everything and we have a future today because of the unselfishness of one individual who impacted so many of our lives and now we can impact others, giving back just like he did to us.

More information to be announced in the immediate future. “Like” The Official Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundation Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/DHCAFoundation/

Thank you.

Matt Tremont