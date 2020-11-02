Zelina Vega Launches OnlyFans Account

Despite WWE's new third-party content ban, Zelina Vega has just launched an account on the OnlyFans service.

She's on the platform under the name Megan Minx, which may possibly lend to why she's allowed to do it but it's unclear. Her profile reads...

**NO NUDES. READ BIO FOR PRICES ON PERSONALIZED PHOTO SETS. EVERYTHING IS NON REFUNDABLE**

The account also states that fans will get exclusive never-before-seen photos and videos of her cosplays, lingerie, swimsuits and more. The account has been confirmed as legitimate because it is being followed by her Instagram account.

This comes a week after she took down her Twitch account due to the previously mentioned third party content ban.