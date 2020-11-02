Mick Foley Talks Ignoring WWE's Cameo Ban

“It’s a sticky point. They’re kind of letting me be for now. I just did The Bump for WWE. I’m doing a watch along on Sunday night. So we’re all getting along. I think it’s somewhere they don’t want to rock the boat. I love doing them. One of the things about this pandemic is its kind of brought on loneliness as its own pandemic of sorts."

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mick Foley talked about how despite WWE's third-party content bans, he's still doing Cameo videos.

WATCH: The Stunning Conclusion to the ROH Pure Championship Tournament

The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams square off to determine the new ROH Pure Champion: [...] Nov 03 - The following video shows the conclusion of the Ring of Honor Wrestling Pure Championship Tournament, which saw Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams square off to determine the new ROH Pure Champion: [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (11/02/2020)

The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He was caught off guard by the arrival of Alexa Bliss.[...] Nov 02 - The following are the results of the November 2nd, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Randy Orton kicked off the show. He was caught off guard by the arrival of Alexa Bliss.[...]

WWE Raw Results: Two-on-One Handicap Match

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. After the conclusion of the match[...] Nov 02 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. After the conclusion of the match[...]

IMPACT Wrestling's Kylie Rae Says That She is Currently Unwell, No Longer a Professional Wrestler

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I'm also[...] Nov 02 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kylie Rae posted the following on her official Patreon page: Good morning, I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I'm also[...]

IMPACT Wrestling's Chris Bey Set to Compete in NJPW Super J-Cup

It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on December 12th. The following comes from ImpactWrestling[...] Nov 02 - It's been announced that IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey will be competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J-Cup tournament, which begins on December 12th. The following comes from ImpactWrestling[...]

WWE Raw Results: Did Lana Get Put Through an Announce Table Again?

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax. After suffering a crushing[...] Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana squared off against former Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax. After suffering a crushing[...]

WWE Raw Results: Did Braun Strowman Qualify for Team Raw?

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulation being that if Strowman won, he would qualify for[...] Nov 02 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and Sheamus, with the stipulation being that if Strowman won, he would qualify for[...]

WWE Raw Results: Women's Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their championships against the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Uh[...] Nov 02 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their championships against the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Uh[...]

WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton's Opening Segment Leads to Chaos

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Randy Orton was surprised by the presence of Alexa Bliss. When it appeared as though Orton was about to be target[...] Nov 02 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Randy Orton was surprised by the presence of Alexa Bliss. When it appeared as though Orton was about to be target[...]

FTR Want To Wrestle The Rock 'n' Roll Express

In an interview with WrestleTalk, FTR revealed that they really want to wrestle the Rock 'n' Roll Express. “We’ve begged Tony [Khan]. Both of us have begged him multiple times to please[...] Nov 02 - In an interview with WrestleTalk, FTR revealed that they really want to wrestle the Rock 'n' Roll Express. “We’ve begged Tony [Khan]. Both of us have begged him multiple times to please[...]

The Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundation Has Been Launched

After the tragic passing of CZW alumni Danny Havoc, something good has come out of it thanks to Matt Tremont and Alex Colon. They have teamed together to launch the Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundati[...] Nov 02 - After the tragic passing of CZW alumni Danny Havoc, something good has come out of it thanks to Matt Tremont and Alex Colon. They have teamed together to launch the Danny Havoc Creative Arts Foundati[...]

Storm Wrestling Academy Relaunching As Online Service

Lance Storm has announced on Twitter that he will be relaunching his Storm Wrestling Academy as an online service. As mentioned on my @WONF4W show with @bryanalvarez I will be Opening SWA Virtual i[...] Nov 02 - Lance Storm has announced on Twitter that he will be relaunching his Storm Wrestling Academy as an online service. As mentioned on my @WONF4W show with @bryanalvarez I will be Opening SWA Virtual i[...]

Zelina Vega Launches OnlyFans Account

Despite WWE's new third-party content ban, Zelina Vega has just launched an account on the OnlyFans service. She's on the platform under the name Megan Minx, which may possibly lend to why she's allo[...] Nov 02 - Despite WWE's new third-party content ban, Zelina Vega has just launched an account on the OnlyFans service. She's on the platform under the name Megan Minx, which may possibly lend to why she's allo[...]

Zelina Vega On Trying To Keep Aleister Black Relationship A Secret

During her appearance on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory, Zelina Vega talked about how she wanted to keep her relationship with Aleister Black a secret. “I don’t know. To this day, we do[...] Nov 02 - During her appearance on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory, Zelina Vega talked about how she wanted to keep her relationship with Aleister Black a secret. “I don’t know. To this day, we do[...]

WWE Releasing Special Edition Undertaker Championship Replica

WWE is now releasing a Deluxe Signature Series Replica Title to celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker. They have produced 100 of these, which will be individually marked, and are selling them for $999[...] Nov 02 - WWE is now releasing a Deluxe Signature Series Replica Title to celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker. They have produced 100 of these, which will be individually marked, and are selling them for $999[...]

Why Big E Wasn't On SmackDown This Past Week

It is being reported by Ringside News that Big E had been left off the most recent episode of SmackDown, simply because Vince McMahon never asked about him. It's as simple as that. Because Vince McMa[...] Nov 01 - It is being reported by Ringside News that Big E had been left off the most recent episode of SmackDown, simply because Vince McMahon never asked about him. It's as simple as that. Because Vince McMa[...]

FTR Say Build-Up For AEW Full Gear Match "Could Be A Little Better"

FTR spoke with WrestleTalk about their upcoming match with The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear. Dax Harwood said... “We begged for our release from WWE for two years, and I’m not saying t[...] Nov 01 - FTR spoke with WrestleTalk about their upcoming match with The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear. Dax Harwood said... “We begged for our release from WWE for two years, and I’m not saying t[...]

Big E Says He's Supporting The New Day Instead Of SmackDown Brand At Survivor Series

During an interview with SportsKeeda, Big E revealed that he's rooting for The New Day during their match against the Street Profits at Survivor Series in their interpromotional match. “Look,[...] Nov 01 - During an interview with SportsKeeda, Big E revealed that he's rooting for The New Day during their match against the Street Profits at Survivor Series in their interpromotional match. “Look,[...]

Mickie James Reveals She Had To Fight For Stare-Down Moment With Trish Stratus

During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James spoke about the stare-down she had with Trish Stratus in the women's Royal Rumble match. “Listen, I will say that we were never even supposed to [...] Nov 01 - During an interview with GAW TV, Mickie James spoke about the stare-down she had with Trish Stratus in the women's Royal Rumble match. “Listen, I will say that we were never even supposed to [...]

Brodie Lee On What Legends He'd Like To See In The Dark Order, Being Unsure Of Himself In New Role

During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about what legends he'd like to see join the Dark Order. "Terry Funk, but I think the problem will be that he would eventuall[...] Nov 01 - During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about what legends he'd like to see join the Dark Order. "Terry Funk, but I think the problem will be that he would eventuall[...]

How Scripted Are The Street Profits' Promos?

Many have wondered, due to the well-flowing nature of their promos, if the Street Profits are as scripted as all of the other talent on the WWE roster. According to a report from Ringside News, their[...] Nov 01 - Many have wondered, due to the well-flowing nature of their promos, if the Street Profits are as scripted as all of the other talent on the WWE roster. According to a report from Ringside News, their[...]

Danhausen Reveals Advice He Gave Warhorse Before AEW Appearance

Newly signed ROH star Danhausen has been known for his tag-team with fellow independent wrestling superstar Warhorse, who recently made headlines by appearing in a TNT Championship match against Cody [...] Nov 01 - Newly signed ROH star Danhausen has been known for his tag-team with fellow independent wrestling superstar Warhorse, who recently made headlines by appearing in a TNT Championship match against Cody [...]

Ryback On Vince McMahon: "He Is Not A Good Human Being"

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Ryback discussed WWE taking control of their talents third party accounts such as Twitch and also gave some very strong views on Vince McMahon. “He [...] Nov 01 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Ryback discussed WWE taking control of their talents third party accounts such as Twitch and also gave some very strong views on Vince McMahon. “He [...]