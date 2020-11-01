Why Big E Wasn't On SmackDown This Past Week

It is being reported by Ringside News that Big E had been left off the most recent episode of SmackDown, simply because Vince McMahon never asked about him.

It's as simple as that. Because Vince McMahon never mentioned Big E's name during the writing meetings, nobody pitched anything and he wasn't used.

It'll be interesting to see what happens to his push, if this has any effect on it or if this is just a one-off incident.