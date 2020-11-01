Big E Says He's Supporting The New Day Instead Of SmackDown Brand At Survivor Series

“Look, I…that’s an easy question. I know during Survivor Series, we’re supposed to be very ‘pro brand’ and yaay, our brand. But the love for Kofi and Woods easily supersedes the love for the brand. So, I got to go with Kofi and Woods. That’s a no-brainer. Kofi and Woods all day. Love The Street Profits. Respect The Street Profits. What they do is incredible in the ring. They are just this force of entertainment. But, easily Kofi and Woods.”

During an interview with SportsKeeda, Big E revealed that he's rooting for The New Day during their match against the Street Profits at Survivor Series in their interpromotional match.

