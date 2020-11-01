Brodie Lee On What Legends He'd Like To See In The Dark Order, Being Unsure Of Himself In New Role

During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about what legends he'd like to see join the Dark Order.

"Terry Funk, but I think the problem will be that he would eventually either kill me and I would not be the leader of the Dark Order anymore. I don’t know if it’d be beneficial to me as the leader to bring him in, but that would be the number one. Number two would probably be a Fit Finlay, a guy like that. Just watching him, I’ve learned so much for him personally and I was a huge fan of his. Another guy who I tape traded for. I have multiple Fit Finlay tapes, which is weird when you work with them for so many years. It’s just surreal – still – to me."

Lee also spoke about how he felt unsure about his new cult leader role.

