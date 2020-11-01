WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Brodie Lee On What Legends He'd Like To See In The Dark Order, Being Unsure Of Himself In New Role
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Nov 01, 2020
During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about what legends he'd like to see join the Dark Order.
"Terry Funk, but I think the problem will be that he would eventually either kill me and I would not be the leader of the Dark Order anymore. I don’t know if it’d be beneficial to me as the leader to bring him in, but that would be the number one. Number two would probably be a Fit Finlay, a guy like that. Just watching him, I’ve learned so much for him personally and I was a huge fan of his. Another guy who I tape traded for. I have multiple Fit Finlay tapes, which is weird when you work with them for so many years. It’s just surreal – still – to me."
Lee also spoke about how he felt unsure about his new cult leader role.
"It had been mentioned to me as kind of an option but not a clear direction until a few weeks before, and then they were kind of deciding to debut me and Matt [Hardy] on the same day in Rochester. So it kind of all fell together at the same time and was a pretty crazy opportunity to have it be in my hometown, to re-debut and almost be born again. As for the character, I was a little unsure of it because I had never done anything like that.
Being a background dancer for so long, you get bits and pieces from people and you try to put the best foot forward that you can as a leader now, so I try to do that onstage and backstage also. And then I was termed a leader by somebody in the office a few weeks ago, and I was appalled that they would ever had said that about me. But I think, at this point now, maybe that’s what I’m getting to."