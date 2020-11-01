Ryback On Vince McMahon: "He Is Not A Good Human Being"

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Ryback discussed WWE taking control of their talents third party accounts such as Twitch and also gave some very strong views on Vince McMahon.

“He is not a good human being. That’s the issue and the people think if you lay back and let them take control over you, they will eat you alive, which is why I am the way that I am and why I got everything I got because I will not back down from him. I won’t back down until the day I die. Even then, I will haunt his soul from above. I will not stop because he is such a horrible human being. I get hot and I can’t wait with AEW and everything they are doing because change will come and people will realize the wrestling business will be so much better in the future from what it was.”

“The wrestling business has been so sh***y for so long because of one man, Vince McMahon. One man and his greed and I promise you it won’t be a good ending for him. It won’t. The fact he still trying it at this point in time in his life, what about empowering your f***ing wrestlers? Empower f***ing people. Help give them opportunities if they can’t work for you anymore or can’t wrestle anymore. Empower people. Use the wealth that the wrestlers have helped given you and give it back to the community that f***ing made you. He doesn’t do that. They haven’t been there one f***ing bit for me. Not one thing and I will never f***ing forget that. I will not forgive them and I will not forget it. I will f***ing haunt them until the day I die because it’s f***ing personal.”

“With Paige, I get it. I understand the frustration because she is f***ing telling people how bad they are while she is there. She has some god damn courage and I love her. More people need to have a f***ing set of balls there and speak up, but they don’t. They collect the check and it is what it is. But, they are not there for you once everything ends. I have talked to Hall of Famers and people that broke their backs for the business coming up and hugging me at independent shows saying, please don’t stop doing what you are doing. I can feel their f***ing pain. So many of them, and they are all broken and battered and that one f***ing man is still doing that s**t and getting away with it. I can’t wait because this time in this day and age, with social media and everything and the power the people have, we have the power and now we can unite up against them.”