Paige Says She Will NOT Be Shutting Down Her Twitch Account

Paige says she's going to continue to stream on Twitch. She seems in a much better mood today. pic.twitter.com/vvimiyCdOp

“I understand if they’re like, ‘you’re wrestling every day and doing shows every day,’ but I’m an injured wrestler. I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I’m in my house going fucking crazy and I need something to keep me sane."

“I’ve honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. I have to make a very important decision. I’m fucking tired, man. I broke my fucking neck twice, twice for this company. Over fucking worked. I broke my fucking neck twice for this company. They don’t realize that this community isn’t just about fucking subs.”

Paige has stated that running her Twitch stream has been beneficial for her mental health, and that she has no intentions of stopping any time soon.

Despite the fact that WWE is clamping down on their talent and forcing them to shut down their Twitch streams, it seems like Paige isn't going to be joining in on that.

