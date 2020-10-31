Opposition From WWE Forces Cody Rhodes To Abandon Two Trademark Filings

Cody Rhodes has decided to step down for trying to gain ownership of two trademarks due to opposition from WWE.

Heel By Nature is reporting that last November Rhodes applied for trademarks "Slamboree" and "The Match Beyond" which were used in WCW before WWE acquired the company in 2001.

WWE issued a notice of opposition on both trademark applications with the reason that they own the rights to intellectual property owned by WCW

Rhodes' attorney Michael E. Dockins file an "express abandonment" request to withdraw the trademark applications on October 28.